Big Lightning Runners Striking Fast in Alberta

The progeny of Alberta freshman sire Big Lightning struck like a bolt at Northlands Park this month, when seven of his 10 first-crop foals all made their first starts and one has already become a black-type stakes winner.

The 7-year-old son of Bernardini got his first starter July 7 when his daughter Emma Jean Too made her debut. He then got first winner at Northlands Park July 26 when his daughter Big River won by 4 3/4 lengths in a 3 1/2-furlong maiden special weight. Finishing second the race was Twocreamonesugar, also by Big Lightning.

Three days after Big River's win, Emma Jean Too added black-type to Big Lightning's produce record by winning the six-furlong Princess Margaret Stakes July 29 with a huge drive in the stretch to win by a head. She is owned by Dennis and Wendy Barton with their daughter Lora.

Both fillies were bred by Pierre Esquirol, who stands Big Lightning at his Esquirol Farms near Ryley, Alberta.

Because Big Lightning had not hit the board in five starts at 3 back in 2013, his owners considered gelding him. Esquirol said he talked them out of it because he was a son of Bernardini, out of the 13-time stakes winner Wild Lightning (by Wild Again). Big Lightning is the last foal out of Wild Lightning, who had previously produced black-type stakes winner Sly Butterfly (Pulpit) and graded stakes-placed Saintliness (Holy Bull). The young stallion prospect, who sold for $320,000 at the 2011 Keeneland September yearling sale, retired to stud in 2014 without a win.

"Obviously we didn't get many mares his first year and didn't know what to expect, but now it looks like they can run a bit," Esquirol said.

Besides his two winners, Big Lightning also has been represented by stakes-placed runner Kirwan's Mountain, who finished third in the July 29 Edmonton Juvenile Stakes at Northlands. The gelding is a homebred racing for J. & G. Murphy Holdings, which raced Big Lightning.