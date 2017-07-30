Iquitos Tops Best Solution in Dallmayr-Preis

Iquitos scored his second top-level victory, besting Best Solution by 1 1/2 lengths in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen July 30 at Munich.

Potempkin (GER) was third and favorite Enjoy Vijay settled for fourth in the 1 1/4-mile event.

In the early stages, Iquitos was held up at the back of the 11-horse field before making his way to the front under jockey Daniele Porcu. He took the lead with a furlong left to run and drove to the wire, completing the distance in a final time of 2:05.12 over turf rated good.

Iquitos, a 5-year-old son of Adlerflug, notched his first group 1 win last September in the Longines Grosser Preis von Baden (G1) at Baden-Baden. His owner, Stall Mulligan, and trainer Hans-Jurgen Grosshel used that victory as a springboard to the Japan Cup (G1) two months later, where he finished seventh, beaten only four lengths in an impressive performance by 2016 Japanese Horse of the Year Kitasan Black.

Iquitos finished second in each of two previous group 2 races this season.

Sunday's race had significant international flavor beyond the Japanese start by the winner. Godolphin's Best Solution, a 3-year-old colt by Kodiac (GB) trained by Saeed bin Suroor, contested both the Investec Derby (G1) at Epsom and the King Edward VII Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot earlier this season, finishing well out of the frame in each. He also raced in Dubai.

The Andreas Wohler-trained Potempkin won group stakes in both Italy and France last year and was last seen in New York, finishing seventh behind Ascend in the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T).