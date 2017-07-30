Roly Poly Rolls to Victory in France

Roly Poly, on the lead but under pressure most of the way, prevailed at the end of the July 30 Prix Rothschild (G1) at Deauville, edging Via Ravenna by a short neck.

Siyoushake was only a short head farther back in third. Qemah, last year's winner and this year's favorite, missed the break, raced well back, and saw her challenge along the stands-side rail fizzle in the final yards of the one-mile event over the straight course. She got home fourth under new rider Cristian Demuro.

Ryan Moore hustled Roly Poly out of the gate as the field of 10 initially split into two groups of five. As the groups merged, Usherette, a Godolphin-owned Shamardal filly, provided initial pressure from the inside, briefly taking the lead.

In the final yards, as Usherette faded from contention, Siyoushake got to even terms outside Roly Poly while Via Ravenna came with a late run and the three finished in a tight bunch. The final time was 1:36.45 over the turf rated good.

Roly Poly, a War Front filly out of the Galileo (IRE) mare Misty For Me, scored her second straight group 1 victory following the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (G1) at Newmarket two weeks prior to the Deauville race. Before that, she twice was second in group 1 events to Winter, her Ballydoyle stablemate.

Moore, who rode Winter in both her victories over Roly Poly, also has been aboard for the two wins on the other Coolmore partners-owned filly as trainer Aidan O'Brien deftly moves the pieces around his chessboard.

O'Brien did not attend the Deauville races and Moore said he's not sure what might be next on Roly Poly's agenda. The jockey said Roly Poly has improved and developed as the season has progressed, and Newmarket races such as the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot (G1) Oct. 7 might be likely targets.