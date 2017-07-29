Jennifer Lynnette catches Kasuga in Royal North

Fresh off a record-setting performance in a turf sprint claimer earlier this month, Kasuga looked to have the Royal North Stakes wrapped up until a determined Jennifer Lynnette cut down a four-length lead in the stretch to win the $125,000 Royal North (G3T) July 29 at Woodbine. Watch Video

Just three weeks earlier, Kasuga set the course record sprinting at six furlongs on the turf while in for a $50,000 tag in a claiming event. On Saturday, while running against seven other fillies and mares, her speed couldn't hold off the Mark Casse-trained Jennifer Lynnette.

Under jockey Patrick Husbands, the winning bay filly unleashed a rally from last to first under patient handling to take down Kasuga, ridden by Jesse Campbell, in a time of 1:08.17. Nobody's Fault also closed from the backfield to finish third ahead of Code Warrior.

Sent postward at odds of 8-1, Jennifer Lynnette paid $18.40, $9 and $5 across the board.

"Looking at the race, it looked like a pretty tough race in terms of my horse," Husbands said. "I just said the only way I feel like I can win is just wait and give her one run. I let the field go then she picked it up and she got to the outside and just started to run."

The victory capped off an eventful week of racing for owners Penny and Manfred Conrad of Conrad Farms who watched their colt State of Honor finish a brave third in the Prince Of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie after some poor racing luck when he took a bad step at the eighth pole.

"We're so pleased and thank you to Mark and all his team: Katherine, David and Paul. And they've been such a great help this week with State of Honor, but today we're just thrilled," said Penny Conrad. "We haven't been in here (the stakes winner's circle) too often, but we're knocking all the time so it's great."

Jennifer Lynnette now sports a resume of 4-3-3 from 11 lifetime starts and earnings of $262,213. This is her third win this year to go along with placings in the $125,000 Hendrie (G3) and Zadracarta Stakes.

The Elusive Quality filly is out of the Johannesburg mare Lynnette. She was bred by Christine Katherine Hayden and purchased at the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale for $110,000.