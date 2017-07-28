Weekend Stakes Rundown: Monmouth's Big Day

After some time away, the Weekend Stakes Rundown is back. Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week a trio of grade 1 events highlight the schedule, along with a classic showdown in the Jim Dandy (G2). Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.

Saturday, July 29

3:15 p.m.—$200,000 Amsterdam Stakes (G3) at Saratoga Race Course

Never worse than second in five starts, Marco Bommarito and Stuart Zook's Mo Cash will look to earn his first graded stakes victory off a second-place finish in his graded debut July 1 in the Carry Back Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park, where he was just edged by a neck by Three Rules.

3:39 p.m.—$175,000 Nijinsky Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Can'thelpbelieving, second last time out in the United Nations Stakes (G1T), will lead a short field of five in the 10-furlong event. An Irish-bred son of Duke of Marmalade, Can'thelpbelieving won the Cliff Hanger Stakes (G3T) last summer by daylight. He grabbed the lead late in the U.N. after he made a strong move from mid-pack and was steadied, but was caught late by Bigger Picture and lost by just a head.

4:47 p.m.—$125,000 Royal North Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine

The slim morning-line choice in the up-for-grabs turf sprint is Skylander Girl, who won the 2015 Hendrie Stakes (G3) at Woodbine and comes into the six-furlong Royal North off a July 1 win in the Zadracarta Stakes over the turf. The 6-year-old daughter of Stroll has two wins in three starts so far this year, which is a significant improvement from her 10-race winless streak that followed her Hendrie victory.

5:02 p.m.—$350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Green Lantern Stables' multiple grade 1 winner A. P. Indian is set to make his Saratoga Race Course return in the Vanderbilt. A.P. Indian loomed over the Saratoga sprint division last summer, when he posted back-to-back grade 1 victories at the Spa. The Indian Charlie gelding already owned three straight stakes wins when he notched a 1 1/4-length score in the Vanderbilt and came back four weeks later to dominate the Forego by 2 1/2 lengths.

5:40 p.m.—$250,000 Bowling Green Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course

In his graded stakes debut, Ascend reached racing's heights. Now the 5-year-old gelded son of Candy Ride will try for consistency at the graded level. Trainer Graham Motion made an aggressive move to enter Ascend in the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T ) and he proved up to the challenge with a victory in the 1 1/4-mile test June 10 on the inner turf at Belmont Park.

6:09 p.m.—$150,000 California Dreamin' Stakes at Del Mar

Jerry Hollendorfer and George Todaro's G. G. Ryder, a 13-time winner and last-out victor of the All American stakes (G3) at Golden Gate Fields, has found the winner's circle in all kinds of races, but he'll seek his first win at Del Mar in the 1 1/16-mile grass test for California-breds.

6:18 p.m.—$600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course

Both Cloud Computing and Always Dreaming are going to get their chance to prove a point in the Jim Dandy. In what will be their first starts since the Preakness Stakes (G1), Always Dreaming will try and make his last outing into an aberration, while Cloud Computing is out to reinforce his late-blooming upside.

9:03 p.m.—$300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) at Del Mar

A week after his high-profile stablemate threw in a clunker in the TVG San Diego Handicap (G2), Drefong, the champion sprinter of 2016, will look to avoid a similar fate in the six-furlong sprint. In his first start since the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), trainer Bob Baffert has concerns regarding Drefong's fitness off a layoff and would prefer an outside post, but has been encouraged by the Gio Ponti colt's training.

Sunday, July 30

12:54 p.m.—$100,000 Monmouth Cup Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park

Coming off a game runner-up effort to Mor Spirit last month in the Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1), Sharp Azteca aims to find his way back to the winner's circle. Gelfenstein Farm's runner has hit the board in 10 of his 12 starts, and started this season with a 4 1/2-length score in the Hardacre Mile Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2).

1 p.m.—$200,000 Shuvee Handicap (G3) at Saratoga Race Course

The Shuvee Handicap, long a prestigious grade 1 or grade 2 race run at Belmont in May but run as a grade 3 event run at Saratoga since 2013, drew only three contestants. Paid Up Subscriber and Terra Promessa are expected to be the favorites for the 1 1/8-mile test on the dirt in a field that also includes Apologynotaccepted.

2:56 p.m.—Monmouth Stakes (G2T) at Monmouth Park

Isabelle de Tomaso's Irish Strait, winner of the May 27 Red Bank Stakes (G3T) over a mile on the Monmouth Park turf, will be the sentimental choice in the grade 2 grass test. The local runner will be making his eighth start "Down the Shore" in New Jersey and is first of three state-bred runners on the day out of Tomaso's mare Irish Sovereign.

4:38 p.m.—$100,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park

Mo' Green aims to pick up another grade 3 win this year. The Top Flight Invitational (G3) winner enters off a fifth-place run in the Obeah Stakes at Delaware Park June 10 and a third behind Terra Promessa and Molly Pitcher entrant Carrumba in the Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes (G3) in May, both at 1 1/8 miles.

5:12 p.m.—$100,000 Matchmaker Stakes (G3T) at Monmouth Park

After being thrown into the deepest of waters for her seasonal debut, the plan for multiple grade 1 winner Miss Temple City was to give the dark bay mare a chance to get her sea legs back. In what will be her first start since a disappointing result at Royal Ascot, the Graham Motion-trained distaffer has a prime opportunity to land a confidence booster in the Matchmaker.

5:47 p.m.—$1 million Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park

Each of the seven entrants for the Haskell can make the claim of being a graded stakes winner. Five are coming off victories in their most recent starts and of the two that were bested last time out, one was beaten a total of about an inch and the other hit the wire second in the most grueling of Triple Crown tests. Someone had to be made the favorite of the group, and the 5-2 morning-line honor went to hometown boy Irish War Cry, the New Jersey-bred colt owned by the daughter of the man for whom the Haskell is named.

8:40 p.m.—$300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1) at Del Mar

Champion Stellar Wind has done nothing but impress in her first two starts of the season. She won outside of California for the first time since joining the John Sadler string in the April 14 Apple Blossom (G1) at Oaklawn Park to start her season, then edged fellow Hirsch entrant Vale Dori by a neck in the June 3 Beholder Mile (G1), which was essentially a match race, with champion sprinter Finest City never seriously involved in the three-horse field.