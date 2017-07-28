Weekend Stakes Rundown: Monmouth's Big Day

After some time away, the Weekend Stakes Rundown is back. Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week a trio of grade 1 events highlight the schedule, along with a classic showdown in the Jim Dandy (G2). Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.
Saturday, July 29
3:15 p.m.—$200,000 Amsterdam Stakes (G3) at Saratoga Race Course
Never worse than second in five starts, Marco Bommarito and Stuart Zook's Mo Cash will look to earn his first graded stakes victory off a second-place finish in his graded debut July 1 in the Carry Back Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park, where he was just edged by a neck by Three Rules.
Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 5
- 6 1/2f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo
- 3:15 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Singing Bullet (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|117
|Dale L. Romans
|10/1
|2
|2Coal Front (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|117
|Todd A. Pletcher
|7/5
|3
|3Mo Cash (FL)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|121
|Ronald B. Spatz
|5/2
|4
|4Aquamarine (FL)
|Luis Saez
|117
|D. Wayne Lukas
|8/1
|5
|5Excitations (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|117
|Albert M. Stall, Jr.
|8/1
|6
|6Toga Challenger (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|117
|Rudy R. Rodriguez
|7/2
3:39 p.m.—$175,000 Nijinsky Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine
Can'thelpbelieving, second last time out in the United Nations Stakes (G1T), will lead a short field of five in the 10-furlong event. An Irish-bred son of Duke of Marmalade, Can'thelpbelieving won the Cliff Hanger Stakes (G3T) last summer by daylight. He grabbed the lead late in the U.N. after he made a strong move from mid-pack and was steadied, but was caught late by Bigger Picture and lost by just a head.
Nijinsky S. (G2T)
Woodbine, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 6
- 1 1/4m
- Turf
- $175,000
- 3 yo's & up
- 3:39 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Can'thelpbelieving (IRE)
|James Graham
|119
|H. Graham Motion
|1/1
|2
|2Dragon Bay (KY)
|Gary Boulanger
|123
|Stuart C. Simon
|5/2
|3
|3Pumpkin Rumble (PA)
|Jesse M. Campbell
|117
|Kevin Attard
|10/1
|4
|4Bangkok (ON)
|Emma-Jayne Wilson
|119
|W. Phillip Gracey
|4/1
|5
|5Tour de Force (KY)
|Patrick Husbands
|117
|Mark E. Casse
|6/1
4:47 p.m.—$125,000 Royal North Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine
The slim morning-line choice in the up-for-grabs turf sprint is Skylander Girl, who won the 2015 Hendrie Stakes (G3) at Woodbine and comes into the six-furlong Royal North off a July 1 win in the Zadracarta Stakes over the turf. The 6-year-old daughter of Stroll has two wins in three starts so far this year, which is a significant improvement from her 10-race winless streak that followed her Hendrie victory.
Royal North S. (G3T)
Woodbine, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 8
- 6f
- Turf
- $125,000
- 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:47 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Miss Gossip (IRE)
|James Graham
|118
|Andrew McKeever
|12/1
|2
|2Jennifer Lynnette (ON)
|Patrick Husbands
|118
|Mark E. Casse
|10/1
|3
|3Southern Ring (ON)
|Eurico Rosa Da Silva
|122
|Malcolm Pierce
|3/1
|4
|4Nobody's Fault (KY)
|Luis Contreras
|118
|Neil L. Pessin
|4/1
|5
|5Code Warrior (FL)
|Anne Sanguinetti
|120
|Rachel Halden
|6/1
|6
|6Scatter Gun (KY)
|Luis Contreras
|118
|Neil L. Pessin
|20/1
|7
|7Kasuga (ON)
|Jesse M. Campbell
|118
|Martin Drexler
|10/1
|8
|8Salty Breeze (KY)
|Emma-Jayne Wilson
|118
|Josie Carroll
|20/1
|9
|9River Maid (ON)
|Gary Boulanger
|122
|Robert P. Tiller
|15/1
|10
|10Skylander Girl (ON)
|Rafael Manuel Hernandez
|120
|Alexander P. Patykewich
|5/2
5:02 p.m.—$350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) at Saratoga Race Course
Green Lantern Stables' multiple grade 1 winner A. P. Indian is set to make his Saratoga Race Course return in the Vanderbilt. A.P. Indian loomed over the Saratoga sprint division last summer, when he posted back-to-back grade 1 victories at the Spa. The Indian Charlie gelding already owned three straight stakes wins when he notched a 1 1/4-length score in the Vanderbilt and came back four weeks later to dominate the Forego by 2 1/2 lengths.
Alfred G. Vanderbilt H. (G1)
Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 8
- 6f
- Dirt
- $350,000
- 3 yo's & up
- 5:02 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Spartiatis (KY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|115
|Leon J. Blusiewicz
|20/1
|2
|2Awesome Banner (FL)
|Jose Lezcano
|115
|Kenneth Decker
|6/1
|3
|3El Deal (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|114
|Jorge Navarro
|7/2
|4
|4A. P. Indian (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|120
|Arnaud Delacour
|5/2
|5
|5Bird Song (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Ian R. Wilkes
|6/1
|6
|6Ready for Rye (KY)
|Luis Saez
|115
|Thomas Albertrani
|12/1
|7
|7Green Gratto (NJ)
|Kendrick Carmouche
|117
|Gaston Grant
|20/1
|8
|8Limousine Liberal (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|119
|Ben Colebrook
|3/1
5:40 p.m.—$250,000 Bowling Green Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course
In his graded stakes debut, Ascend reached racing's heights. Now the 5-year-old gelded son of Candy Ride will try for consistency at the graded level. Trainer Graham Motion made an aggressive move to enter Ascend in the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T ) and he proved up to the challenge with a victory in the 1 1/4-mile test June 10 on the inner turf at Belmont Park.
Bowling Green S. (G2)
Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 9
- 1 3/8m
- Inner turf
- $250,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:40 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Bigger Picture (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|124
|Michael J. Maker
|7/2
|2
|2Frank Conversation (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6/1
|3
|3Closing Bell (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|116
|William I. Mott
|8/1
|4
|4Sadler's Joy (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Thomas Albertrani
|3/1
|5
|5Hunter O'Riley (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|James J. Toner
|10/1
|6
|6Hello Don Julio (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|116
|Michael Dilger
|12/1
|7
|7Ascend (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|122
|H. Graham Motion
|8/5
6:09 p.m.—$150,000 California Dreamin' Stakes at Del Mar
Jerry Hollendorfer and George Todaro's G. G. Ryder, a 13-time winner and last-out victor of the All American stakes (G3) at Golden Gate Fields, has found the winner's circle in all kinds of races, but he'll seek his first win at Del Mar in the 1 1/16-mile grass test for California-breds.
California Dreamin' S.
Del Mar, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 3
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $150,000
- 3 yo's & up
- 3:03 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1My Italian Babbo (CA)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|121
|Richard Baltas
|4/1
|2
|2G. G. Ryder (CA)
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2/1
|98
|3Dr. Troutman (KY)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|3
|4Soi Phet (CA)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|121
|Leonard Powell
|4/1
|4
|5Incredible Luck (CA)
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Dan L. Hendricks
|8/1
|5
|6He Will (CA)
|Mike E. Smith
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9/5
6:18 p.m.—$600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course
Both Cloud Computing and Always Dreaming are going to get their chance to prove a point in the Jim Dandy. In what will be their first starts since the Preakness Stakes (G1), Always Dreaming will try and make his last outing into an aberration, while Cloud Computing is out to reinforce his late-blooming upside.
Jim Dandy S. Presented by NYRA Bets (G2)
Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/8m
- Dirt
- $600,000
- 3 yo
- 6:18 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Always Dreaming (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|123
|Todd A. Pletcher
|1/1
|2
|2Cloud Computing (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|123
|Chad C. Brown
|6/5
|3
|3Giuseppe the Great (KY)
|Luis Saez
|117
|Nicholas P. Zito
|10/1
|4
|4Pavel (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6/1
|5
|5Good Samaritan (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|119
|William I. Mott
|12/1
9:03 p.m.—$300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) at Del Mar
A week after his high-profile stablemate threw in a clunker in the TVG San Diego Handicap (G2), Drefong, the champion sprinter of 2016, will look to avoid a similar fate in the six-furlong sprint. In his first start since the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), trainer Bob Baffert has concerns regarding Drefong's fitness off a layoff and would prefer an outside post, but has been encouraged by the Gio Ponti colt's training.
Bing Crosby S. (G1)
Del Mar, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Race 9
- 6f
- Dirt
- $300,000
- 3 yo's & up
- 6:03 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Denman's Call (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20/1
|2
|2Drefong (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|123
|Bob Baffert
|5/2
|3
|3St. Joe Bay (FL)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|121
|Peter Miller
|6/1
|4
|4Ransom the Moon (ON)
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|7/2
|98
|5Big Macher (CA)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|5
|6Magic Taste (KY)
|Tiago Josue Pereira
|119
|Marcelo Polanco
|50/1
|98
|7Coastline (KY)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|6
|8Roy H (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|121
|Peter Miller
|3/1
|7
|9Solid Wager (CA)
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Peter Miller
|20/1
|8
|10Kobe's Back (KY)
|Gary L. Stevens
|119
|Peter Eurton
|8/1
|9
|11Moe Candy (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|119
|John W. Sadler
|20/1
Sunday, July 30
12:54 p.m.—$100,000 Monmouth Cup Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park
Coming off a game runner-up effort to Mor Spirit last month in the Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1), Sharp Azteca aims to find his way back to the winner's circle. Gelfenstein Farm's runner has hit the board in 10 of his 12 starts, and started this season with a 4 1/2-length score in the Hardacre Mile Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2).
Monmouth Cup S. (G3)
Monmouth Park, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Race 3
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo's & up
- 12:54 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Classy Class (KY)
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|118
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|3/1
|2
|2Just Call Kenny (VA)
|Nik Juarez
|116
|Patrick B. McBurney
|6/1
|3
|3Donegal Moon (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|8/1
|4
|4Sharp Azteca (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|123
|Jorge Navarro
|4/5
|5
|5Scuba (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|116
|Brendan P. Walsh
|9/2
1 p.m.—$200,000 Shuvee Handicap (G3) at Saratoga Race Course
The Shuvee Handicap, long a prestigious grade 1 or grade 2 race run at Belmont in May but run as a grade 3 event run at Saratoga since 2013, drew only three contestants. Paid Up Subscriber and Terra Promessa are expected to be the favorites for the 1 1/8-mile test on the dirt in a field that also includes Apologynotaccepted.
Shuvee H. (G3)
Saratoga Race Course, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Race 1
- 1 1/8m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 1:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Apologynotaccepted (KY)
|Luis Saez
|116
|William I. Mott
|3/1
|2
|2Paid Up Subscriber (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|120
|Chad C. Brown
|1/1
|3
|3Terra Promessa (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|121
|Steven M. Asmussen
|6/5
2:56 p.m.—Monmouth Stakes (G2T) at Monmouth Park
Isabelle de Tomaso's Irish Strait, winner of the May 27 Red Bank Stakes (G3T) over a mile on the Monmouth Park turf, will be the sentimental choice in the grade 2 grass test. The local runner will be making his eighth start "Down the Shore" in New Jersey and is first of three state-bred runners on the day out of Tomaso's mare Irish Sovereign.
Monmouth S. (G2T)
Monmouth Park, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Race 7
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 3 yo's & up
- 2:56 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Bolting (KY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|116
|H. Graham Motion
|12/1
|2
|2Money Multiplier (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|9/5
|3
|3Kharafa (NY)
|Joe Bravo
|116
|Timothy A. Hills
|7/2
|4
|4Irish Strait (NJ)
|Orlando Bocachica
|120
|H. Graham Motion
|5/2
|5
|5Thatcher Street (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Ian R. Wilkes
|5/1
|6
|6Smooth Daddy (KY)
|Eric Cancel
|120
|Thomas Albertrani
|5/1
4:38 p.m.—$100,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park
Mo' Green aims to pick up another grade 3 win this year. The Top Flight Invitational (G3) winner enters off a fifth-place run in the Obeah Stakes at Delaware Park June 10 and a third behind Terra Promessa and Molly Pitcher entrant Carrumba in the Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes (G3) in May, both at 1 1/8 miles.
Molly Pitcher S. (G3)
Monmouth Park, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:38 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Pleasant Mine (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|116
|Anthony R. Margotta, Jr.
|6/1
|2
|2Carrumba (KY)
|Nik Juarez
|116
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|5/2
|3
|3Eskenformoney (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4/1
|4
|4Behrnik's Bank (PA)
|Eddie Castro
|116
|Enrique Arroyo
|8/1
|5
|5Mo' Green (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|118
|John C. Servis
|4/1
|6
|6Money'soncharlotte (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|118
|Kelly J. Breen
|5/1
|7
|7Miss Inclusive (KY)
|UNKNOWN
|116
|John C. Servis
|20/1
|8
|8Power of Snunner (PA)
|Edwin Gonzalez
|118
|Timothy C. Kreiser
|9/2
5:12 p.m.—$100,000 Matchmaker Stakes (G3T) at Monmouth Park
After being thrown into the deepest of waters for her seasonal debut, the plan for multiple grade 1 winner Miss Temple City was to give the dark bay mare a chance to get her sea legs back. In what will be her first start since a disappointing result at Royal Ascot, the Graham Motion-trained distaffer has a prime opportunity to land a confidence booster in the Matchmaker.
WinStar Matchmaker S. (G3T)
Monmouth Park, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Race 11
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $100,000
- 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 5:12 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Wekeela (FR)
|Javier Castellano
|118
|Chad C. Brown
|5/2
|2
|2Miss Temple City (KY)
|Edgar S. Prado
|120
|H. Graham Motion
|4/5
|3
|3War Flag (KY)
|Nik Juarez
|116
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|7/2
|4
|4Quiet Kitten (KY)
|Frankie Pennington
|116
|Thomas Morley
|10/1
|5
|5Giovanna Blues (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|116
|Michael W. Dickinson
|12/1
|6
|6I Dream of Lois (KY)
|Jenn Miller
|116
|David Nunn
|30/1
|7
|7Judy's Chance (NJ)
|Wilmer A. Garcia
|116
|Derek S. Ryan
|20/1
5:47 p.m.—$1 million Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park
Each of the seven entrants for the Haskell can make the claim of being a graded stakes winner. Five are coming off victories in their most recent starts and of the two that were bested last time out, one was beaten a total of about an inch and the other hit the wire second in the most grueling of Triple Crown tests. Someone had to be made the favorite of the group, and the 5-2 morning-line honor went to hometown boy Irish War Cry, the New Jersey-bred colt owned by the daughter of the man for whom the Haskell is named.
betfair.com Haskell Invitational S. (G1)
Monmouth Park, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Race 12
- 1 1/8m
- Dirt
- $1,000,000
- 3 yo
- 5:47 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Irish War Cry (NJ)
|Rajiv Maragh
|118
|H. Graham Motion
|5/2
|2
|2Battle of Midway (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5/1
|3
|3Timeline (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|118
|Chad C. Brown
|3/1
|4
|4Practical Joke (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Chad C. Brown
|4/1
|5
|5McCraken (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|118
|Ian R. Wilkes
|9/2
|6
|6Hence (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|118
|Steven M. Asmussen
|12/1
|7
|7Girvin (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Joe Sharp
|6/1
8:40 p.m.—$300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1) at Del Mar
Champion Stellar Wind has done nothing but impress in her first two starts of the season. She won outside of California for the first time since joining the John Sadler string in the April 14 Apple Blossom (G1) at Oaklawn Park to start her season, then edged fellow Hirsch entrant Vale Dori by a neck in the June 3 Beholder Mile (G1), which was essentially a match race, with champion sprinter Finest City never seriously involved in the three-horse field.
Clement L. Hirsch S. (G1)
Del Mar, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Race 8
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $300,000
- 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 5:40 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Motown Lady (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|119
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|-
|2
|Vale Dori (ARG)
|Mike E. Smith
|123
|Bob Baffert
|-
|3
|Stellar Wind (VA)
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|John W. Sadler
|-
|4
|Autumn Flower (KY)
|Martin A. Pedroza
|119
|Dan L. Hendricks
|-
|5
|Shenandoah Queen (KY)
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|John W. Sadler
|-
|6
|Faithfully (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Bob Baffert
|-