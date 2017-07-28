Inflexibility, Enstone Vie in Wonder Where

Trainer Chad Brown will send Inflexibility up against a field of six others, including Bison City Stakes winner Enstone, in the $225,000 Wonder Where Stakes for 3-year-old fillies foaled in Canada July 30.

Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence's Inflexibility comes into the 1 1/4-mile race over the Woodbine turf off a third-place finish in the Queen's Plate Stakes at the same distance over the track's all weather surface.

In that effort the daughter of Scat Daddy faced males for the first time in just her fourth start. After being bumped several times after leaving the gate, Inflexibility finished 5 1/4 lengths behind the winner Holy Helena.

Inflexibility came in second in her debut at Gulfstream Park and then won her next start going 1 1/16 miles at Belmont Park. She then finished third in the Woodbine Oaks Presented by Budweiser June 11 behind Holy Helena and fellow Wonder Where entrant Mythical Mission.

East West Stables' Enstone, who has raced mostly at Woodbine for trainer Mark Casse, finished fourth in the Woodbine Oaks, her worse finish so far this year.

The Tiznow filly won the April 30 Fury Stakes in her season debut and was runner up in the May 21 Selene Stakes (G3). Her win in the July 9 Bison City was her most recent effort.

The second and third place finishers of the Bison City, Mythical Mission and Ghostly Presence, are also set for a rematch in the Wonder Where.

Sam-Son Farm homebred Mythical Mission has yet to find the winner's circle this year but the filly has never finished worse than third in six lifetime starts.

Trained by Malcolm Pierce, the Giant's Causeway filly won her maiden on debut last year and then won an allowance before finishing out the year with a third in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes. Third in this year's Fury Stakes, she has back-to-back runner up finishes in the Woodbine Oaks and Bison City.

Seventh in the Woodbine Oaks, Financial Recovery won last time out in the Ontario Damsel Stakes at a mile on the turf July 1.

Two races before the Wonder Where, fillies and mares 3 and older will contest the $125,000 Victoriana Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. R.M.C Stable's Lilly's Goldie is set as the 3-1 morning-line favorite over stakes winner Internal Bourbon and stakes-placed Niigon's Eclipse and Obeah Woman, who is making her 5-year-old debut.