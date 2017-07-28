Monarch Signals to Be Restored at Kentucky Tracks

Patrons at Kentucky simulcast outlets will be able to wager on Monarch Content Management racing signals for the first time in about a month beginning July 29.

Monarch, which handles simulcast agreements for The Stronach Group tracks and other California tracks, among others, reached an agreement with Ellis Park, which as the current live meeting in the state represents Kentucky.

With the agreement in place, Kentucky simulcast patrons will be able to wager Saturday on the popular Del Mar signal for the first time this year. Other track signals that will be restored include Gulfstream Park, Laurel Park, and Monmouth Park, one day ahead of its Betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) card.

Scott Daruty, president of Monarch, said an agreement was reached the evening of July 20. As the two sides negotiated a new rate, signals from Monarch tracks were not available at Kentucky simulcast outlets since July 1.

"We have signed an agreement for the sale of the Monarch signals to Ellis Park, and they of course pass it through to the entire Kentucky marketplace," Daruty said. "They agreed to pay the price we were asking. We always felt it was a fair and reasonable price and they've agreed to pay it."

Daruty said Monarch will continue to pursue a business model that works for its tracks.

"The days of buying it at 3%, to where, from a 20% takeout, the host gets 3 and the guest gets 17—that doesn't really work," Daruty said. "We can't support live racing that way. The agreement we reached still leaves the vast majority of takeout with the guest tracks—they still get more than the host tracks do—but at least the host tracks are now getting market rate compensation."

Ellis Park president Ron Geary is pleased that simulcast players will again be able to wager on all of the major tracks.

"Such negotiations are complex and have a lot of moving parts," Geary said. "We are now looking ahead and encourage our patrons to come out to enjoy Sunday's Haskell Invitational Sunday from Monmouth Park in addition to our live racing and other simulcast signals."

Advance deposit wagering outlets used in Kentucky were not impacted, as separate agreements are in place for signals to those outlets.

Keeneland said the agreement with Monarch will be effective at least through the end of the Churchill Downs November meet.