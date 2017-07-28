Oaklawn Park to Debut Racing Club in 2018

Oaklawn will offer fans the chance to experience the thrills of Thoroughbred ownership in a low-risk, low-cost fashion with the debut of the Oaklawn Racing Club just in time for the 2018 live racing season.

The Oaklawn Racing Club will offer up to 200 shares at $500 each in a horse that will be purchased privately and trained by multiple stakes-winning Oaklawn trainer and native Arkansan Ron Moquett. The plan is for Moquett to identify and purchase an unraced 2-year-old with the goal of starting one or two times this fall in preparation for its 3-year-old season at Oaklawn. The 2018 season runs Jan. 12 -- April 14.

"Oaklawn has one of the greatest fan bases in the country and we know there will be a lot of interest in our Racing Club," General Manager Wayne Smith said. "There's nothing more exciting than having the opportunity to be involved in Thoroughbred racehorse ownership. We're looking forward to working with Ron and hopefully offering that thrill to Oaklawn Racing Club members."

"I'm really excited to be part of the Oaklawn Racing Club," said Moquett, who has trained major contenders in Oaklawn's 3-year-old stakes program the last three years with Far Right, Whitmore and Petrov. "This is a great way for a racing fan to get the experience without all the risks that can come with owning a Thoroughbred. We look forward to having a lot of fun with the group and their horse."

Benefits of membership include regular email updates on the horse, access to a member only Facebook page for regular pictures, videos and updates on the horse, exclusive club events during the 2018 Oaklawn live meet and two free reserved seats every time the Oaklawn Racing Club horse runs (excluding Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby days).

The Oaklawn Racing Club was formed with the intention of being a 501(c)(7) not-for-profit social club organized for pleasure, recreational and other non-profitable purposes. Members should not join with any profit motive or expectation of profit.

Membership shares can only be purchased through the Oaklawn website, www.oaklawn.com, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Only one membership per person will be allowed and all participants must by at least 18-years-old to participate.

For more information, visit www.oaklawn.com or email racingclub@oaklawn.com.