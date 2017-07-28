Potemkin Heads Wide-Open Test at Munich

Eleven are set for the July 30 Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen (G1) at Munich, a 10-furlong event that appears wide open with a lot of international experience on display.

Potemkin, a group 1 winner last season in Rome, makes his first start here after journeying to Belmont Park, where he finished seventh in the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T) on June 10.

The 6-year-old New Approach gelding is from the Big Shuffle mare Praia, bred and owned in partnership by Stiftung Gestut Fahrhof. Andreas Wohler trains.

Iquitos, a 5-year-old by Adlerflug, has displayed talent on occasion, winning the Longines Grosser Preis von Baden (G1) last September at the Black Forest spa. He was not disgraced with a seventh-place finish, beaten only four lengths, in last November's Japan Cup (G1) in Tokyo.

Noor Al Hawa, a locally trained 4-year-old Makfi colt, posted a win and a second in Doha during the winter and also has won in France.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor sends a pair of Godolphin runners—Best Solution, a Kodiac 3-year-old who has not delivered on the promise of his victory in the Betfred Derby Trial at Lingfield in May, and Prize Money, who edged multiple group 1 winner Postponed in the Dubai City of Gold Sponsored by Emirates SkyCargo (G2) at Meydan in early March but has shown little since then but might find the going easier in this heat.

Ralph Beckett dispatches 8-year-old Air Pilot, a Zamindar gelding, in search of his first group 1 win.

