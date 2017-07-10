Purses Announced for West Virginia Breeders’ Classics

The $350,000 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic will highlight a 9 race program worth a total of $1,000,000 in stakes purses when Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races hosts West Virginia Breeders’ Classics XXXI on Saturday, October 14.

As has been the case since the West Virginia Breeders’ Classics was inaugurated by its founders Sam Huff and Carol Holden back in 1987, the most lucrative and featured race on the card will be the West Virginia Breeders’ Classic for horses 3&up going 1 1/8 miles. While not the $500,000 that’s been up for grabs in recent years, the West Virginia Breeders’ Classic’s $350,000 purse stands $250,000 ahead of what its first running was contested for thirty years prior.

As has long been the case, the $125,000 West Virginia Cavada Breeders’ Classic takes its position as the top supporting stakes race on the program. For fillies and mares ages 3&up going Charles Town’s two-turn 7 furlong distance, the Cavada was won in 2016 by Taylor Mountain Farm’s Candy Man’s Girl who bested defending champ Cuppa Mocha Mojo by 1 1/4 lengths.

Six races – the $80,000 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic Distaff and $80,000 West Virginia Onion Juice Breeders’ Classic as well the $75,000 West Virginia Division of Tourism Breeders’ Classic, $75,000 West Virginia Lottery Breeders’ Classic, $75,000 Triple Crown Nutrition Breeders’ Classic and $75,000 Vincent Moscarelli Memorial Breeders’ Classic – all stand equal in purse value for West Virginia Breeders’ Classics XXXI as compared to last year. The West Virginia Dash for Cash Breeders’ Classic received a modest purse increase to $65,000.

The full lineup of races for the 2017 West Virginia Breeders’ Classics will be:

$350,000 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic, 3&up, 1 1/8 miles

$125,000 West Virginia Cavada Breeders’ Classic, F&M 3&up, 7 furlongs

$80,000 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic Distaff, F&M 3&up, 1 1/8 miles

$80,000 West Virginia Onion Juice Breeders’ Classic, 3&up, 7 furlongs

$75,000 West Virginia Division of Tourism Breeders’ Classic, F 3YO, 7 furlongs

$75,000 West Virginia Lottery Breeders’ Classic, 3YO, 7 furlongs

$75,000 West Virginia Triple Crown Nutrition Breeders’ Classic, F 2YO, 6 1/2 furlongs

$75,000 West Virginia Vincent Moscarelli Memorial Breeders’ Classic, 2YO, 6 1/2 furlongs

$65,000 West Virginia Dash for Cash Breeders’ Classic, 3&up, 4 1/2 furlongs

Post time for the first race on October 14 will be 7:00 P.M. EST with TVG2 proving in-studio coverage for much of the card.