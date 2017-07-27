Into the Gray Brings Graydar First Winner

Taylor Made Stallions' Graydar got off to a good start July 27, when his son Into the Gray captured a one-mile maiden special weight race on the all-weather track at Presque Isle Downs to earn the first win for his sire. Watch Video

Into the Gray led at every pole in the second race Thursday under jockey Luis Colon for trainer Timothy Hamm. Stretched out in distance for his third start and sent off at odds of 8-1, the 2-year-old colt dug in to repel the late challenge of Churchill Downs invader Mileva and took the $27,000 race by a head.

Into the Gray is out of the stakes-winning mare Cute Cognac, by Hennessy.

Bred by Twin Creeks Farm, he is owned by a partnership of Twin Creeks and Blazing Meadows Farm. Twin Creeks also campaigned Graydar.

Graydar's racing career was short and sweet. He won five of six races, including the Donn Handicap (G1), New Orleans Handicap (G2), and Kelso Handicap (G2).

Graydar stood the 2017 season for $12,500 at Taylor Made Stallions in Kentucky. He was trained by Todd Pletcher and bred by Will Farish. After securing four wins in a row, including the three graded stakes wins, he was retired following his victory in the 2013 Kelso at Belmont Park | BloodHorse.com Track Profile">Belmont Park due to a ongoing quarter-crack issue that forced him to miss that year's Breeders' Cup.