Fayeq Impresses in Saratoga Allowance Victory

Shadwell Stable's regally bred Fayeq exited an impressive allowance victory July 26 in good order and is "under discussion" for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) Aug. 26, trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said.

By Malibu Moon , the 3-year-old half brother to 2009 Horse of the Year Rachel Alexandra posted a 3 1/2-length victory in Wednesday's fourth race at Saratoga Race Course. He defeated a talented group of 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles, which included a full brother to Orb , Emancipation. The win was the second straight for Fayeq, who broke his maiden by 2 3/4 lengths in his third try June 11 at Belmont Park. Watch Video

"He ran well even without switching leads. He didn't switch leads in his last two races," McLaughlin said. "I'll speak to Shadwell and (manager) Rick Nichols and discuss the Travers. It's a big step up, but we've got a lot of respect for him and we'll see what the options are. We think he wants the distance and he likes the track."

McLaughlin said the bay colt has matured since he made his debut in March, most significantly making progress to get over his initial disinclination to stand in the starting gate, largely through the efforts of his brother Neal and sister-in-law Trish McLaughlin.

"He almost injured himself the first time we took him to the gate, kicking the back door really bad," he said. "He didn't like someone up around his head, so Neal moved his straw up above his stall and then Trish started working with him. She would step on a bucket next to him and get up to try to get him to be more comfortable with people up above his head. The gate crew here and in Florida all did a great job with him. He wore a Monty Roberts blanket because of his gate issues, but he's come a long way."

Bred by Heaven Tree Farms, Fayeq was purchased by Shadwell for $800,000 at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale.

McLaughlin added that Godolphin's Ben Ali Stakes (G3) winner Watershed breezed on the main track July 27 for a possible bid in the $1.2 million Whitney Stakes (G1) Aug. 5. Exiting a fourth-place finish in the Suburban Stakes (G2) July 8, the 5-year-old son of Bernardini worked a half-mile in :48.76.

"He worked this morning—:48 3/5—and he looked good," McLaughlin said. "We're not exactly looking for Gun Runner or Keen Ice, but we are looking at that race."