NYRA Teams With Monmouth for 'Cross-Country' Pick 4

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced today the continuation of the Cross-Country Pick 4 for Sunday, July 30 that will include the Grade 1 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park and the Grade 3 Shuvee at Saratoga Race Course.



The Cross-Country Pick 4 starts with Race 11 at Monmouth, with an approximate post time of 5:12 p.m., and includes Race 9 at Saratoga at approximately 5:40 p.m., Race 12 at Monmouth-- the 50th running of the Haskell at 5:45 p.m.-- and ends with Race 10 at Saratoga, slated for 6:18 p.m.



The pool will be hosted by Monmouth Park and will have their standard Pick 4 takeout rate of 15 percent. The minimum wager will be $0.50.



Horseplayers can bet the Cross-Country Pick 4 on NYRA Bets and earn a 10 percent winner's bonus. The bonus is capped at $100. The mobile-friendly website makes it easy to wager from a phone, tablet or computer. To sign up, go to www.nyrabets.com and follow @nyrabets on twitter for exciting promotions.