Swansea Mile Delivers a Smithwick Shocker

A move to the United States had not paid many dividends for Swansea Mile, but all of that changed July 27, as the 7-year-old Dylan Thomas gelding delivered a stunning upset in the $150,000 A. P. Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase Handicap (NSA-1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Rosbrian Farm's Swansea Mile lost his first seven races in the U.S., including his most recent effort, when he finished seventh-—11 1/4 lengths back—in a break from jumping in a 1 1/2-mile flat race on the Parx Racing turf.

Sent off the second-longest shot in the field of 10 at 28-1 for the 2 1/16-mile Smithwick, Swansea Mile settled into the two path or inside in the early going and raced in mid-pack under Michael Mitchell. In the final turn Swansea Mile proved to have plenty in reserve and surged toward the front. He took command at the eighth pole and drew off to a two-length score to complete the test in 3:48.37.

Robert Kinsley's Modem, the 5-2 favorite under Jack Doyle, finished second for trainer Elizabeth Voss, 14 3/4 lengths in front of Diplomat in third. Modem carried high weight of 154 pounds, while Swansea Mile toted 140.

On July 26 Mitchell guided Show Court to victory in the Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes in his Saratoga debut.

"It feels pretty good. (It's my) first time at Saratoga, and I think I'm starting to like this track," Mitchell said. "I've been really fortunate for the last two starts."

Winning trainer Richard Hendriks, who earned his first Saratoga NSA-1 victory since he sent out Tres Touche to victory in the 2004 New York Turf Writers Cup, savored the moment.

"It's been a long time since I've been here in a grade 1 in this winner's circle, so it feels real good," Hendriks said.

Hendriks noted that the Parx start gave Mitchell a chance to ride Swansea Mile for the first time. They plan to be back for the New York Turf Writers Cup Aug. 24 at Saratoga.

"We ran him at Parx just to get a good flat race for him and have Mikey get a feel for him," Hendriks said. "He's an excellent rider. He gallops him every day. He knew what he was doing today. He did a great job."

Bred in Ireland by Mr. W. Kane, Swansea Mile started his career there racing for several owners and won three races. He was purchased privately by Rosbrian Farm and brought to the United States.