Animal Kingdom Colt Tops Barretts Paddock Sale

Shortly after Curlin Road, a $95,000 Barretts May 2-year-old sale graduate, captured the July 26 Cougar II Handicap (G3) at Del Mar, Barretts conducted its paddock sale after the races. Three sold for $100,000 or more, topped by a $180,000 colt by Animal Kingdom .

Seven 2-year-olds and six older horses sold for a total of $686,000, an average of $52,769. The 2-year-olds averaged $81,571. In 2016 eight horses (six 2-year-olds and two older horses) grossed $302,000 and averaged $37,750.

"The higher-end 2-year-olds sold very well," said Kim Lloyd, general manager of Barretts. "They came from Florida, so it was nice to see their trip was worthwhile. We had more quality this year, and we're looking forward to building next year."

Barretts plans to eliminate its May 2-year-old sale in 2018, and Lloyd said that the company will increase the size of the catalog for the paddock sale, perhaps to 70-80 horses.

"We expect a lot more 2-year-olds in this sale," Lloyd said. "The timing of the sale, moving it to a weekday, was a lot better for us." In previous years, the paddock sale was held after the Del Mar races on a weekend. This year the Wednesday date allowed Barretts to preview the horses July 24, a Monday.

Bruno DeBerdt's Excel Bloodstock, which sold Curlin Road at the 2015 May sale, consigned the unraced son of Animal Kingdom. Steve Gasparelli purchased the colt, who previewed three-eighths in :34 1/5, and DeBerdt said that Mike Puype would train him.

DeBerdt had originally consigned the colt to the Barretts March sale, but withdrew him prior to that auction.

"I just felt this colt was a little bit immature in March," DeBerdt said. "I always liked the colt, and while he prepped well for me in March, I just didn't want to push him. He did exactly what I hoped he would do, which was mature. He was a complete different horse from March until now. I gave him some time off and put him back into training slowly."

Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds bred the sale topper in Kentucky from the stakes-winning Storm Cat mare Alyssum, a daughter of champion Althea. Gainesway consigned the youngster to the 2016 Keeneland fall yearling sale, where DeBerdt purchased him for $90,000.

American Sales and Racing, agent, consigned Duck and Cover, the top-priced filly and the second-highest priced horse at $140,000. The 2-year-old unraced Kentucky-bred daughter of Run Away and Hide —Yanquee Reign, by Yankee Victor, sold to B.B.A. Ireland and is a half sister to Melatonin, winner of the 2016 Santa Anita Handicap (G1).

Susan Osborne's Tarabilla Farms races Melatonin, and David Hofmans trains him. Hofmans sold five horses for Osborne without reserve at the paddock sale, headed by multiple graded winner Home Run Kitten. The 6-year-old son of Kitten's Joy —Grand Slam Girl, by Grand Slam, sold for $80,000 to Gary Hartunian's Rockingham Ranch.

The final six-figure horse was a 2-year-old unraced son of Uncle Mo consigned by the McKathan Bros. Trainer Jeff Bonde went to $100,0000 for the colt, who previewed the fastest three-eighths in :33 4/5. The Kentucky-bred youngster is out of the Fair Skies mare Two Foxie, the dam of graded winner and graded producer Maddalena.