Pennsylvania Regulator Upholds Track's Ban of Trainer

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course issued a statement July 26 commending the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission's decision to uphold the track's ban of trainer Eduardo Rojas.

Earlier this month Penn National banned Rojas and his wife, Murray Rojas from the Grantville, Pa., track. The track issued the bans following the July 6 guilty verdict of Murray Rojas in federal court on 14 counts of misbranding drugs as part of an effort to illegally administer race-day medications.

Murray Rojas has not entered a horse at any track since Aug. 8, 2015, but her husband Eduarado has been active, with 23 wins from 117 starts in 2017 and most recently saddled a horse July 25 at Presque Isle Downs.

Edurardo Rojas has been able to compete at other tracks because the ban from Penn National does not have to be followed by other tracks. When regulators suspend trainers, those sanctions typically are recognized from state to state. Penn National has requested that the racing commission ban Murray and Eduardo Rojas, as well as trainer Stephanie Beattie, who the track also banned following the federal trial.

The racing commission was not immediately available for comment the evening of July 26, but the track put out a release that the regulator at its regular meeting Wednesday upheld its decision to ban Eduardo Rojas.

"Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is pleased with the decision of the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission to uphold the ejection of trainer Eduardo Rojas," the track statement said. "Penn National Race Course will continue to take any and all actions necessary within its power to protect the integrity of racing and the welfare of race horses at its racetrack."