Turkoman Sires at the Root of Thoroughbred Male Lines

Traditional Thoroughbred pedigree historians give credit for the modern Thoroughbred's athleticism and speed to the sire line emanating from the Arabian horse, but early research on the Y chromosome shows Turkoman stallions were the true source.

The influence of these stallions originating from the Central Asian steppes thousands of years ago doesn't end with the Thoroughbred, either. All modern horse breeds with the exception of the Icelandic Horse, Norwegian Fjord Horse, and the Shetland Pony, can trace their Y chromosome DNA back to a 700-year-old genetic mutation, sourced in one stallion or a family of closely related Turkoman stallions that found its way into the European horse population. This genetic change, or haplotype, is recent history considering domestication of the horse started about 5,500 years ago.

So, has lore gotten it wrong about the influence of the Arabian in the development of the Thoroughbred? Yes and no, according to Barbara Wallner, co-author of the paper entitled "Y Chromosome Uncovers the Recent Oriental Origin of Modern Stallions," which was published July 10 in Current Biology. Wallner is an evolutionary geneticist with the Institute of Animal Breeding and Genetics at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, Austria.

"What the Arabian is today is not the same as the ones that got imported as foundation stallions," Wallner said. "There were Oriental horses imported into Europe to upgrade our breeds here. Within the Oriental horses was two populations, the northern one, which was the Turkoman horse, and a southern one, which was the original Arabian. I assume now that the Thoroughbred founders are from the Turkoman lineage."

Larger version of Y-Chromosome of Oriental Origins graphic

Because of the highly selective nature of breeding regarding stallions and even a cursory study of pedigrees, Wallner said she expected a low degree of variability but the degree she saw in her research even surprised her.

"We know from the pedigrees there are the three stallions (Thoroughbred foundation sires), but the variation is so low—that I did not expect," she said. "I also expected a little more variation between the breeds in Europe and North America. We are now including Asian horses and more distantly related horses to look for more variation."

In Wallner's research, she mapped the whole Y chromosome genome of 52 male domestic horses representing 21 different breeds. Also included were a Przewalski's horse, a once-wild breed that originated in West Mongolia and now exists only in captivity, and a donkey to be samples of outgroups. The DNA sequencing identified 53 variants among the domestic breeds and 284 in the Przewalski's horse alone. These variants were then mapped out and revealed the sharp split between the three Northern European breeds and all other modern breeds 700 years ago.

Two variants defined what was called a "crown group" that encompasses Arabians, Trakehners, Lipizzaners, Warmbloods, Morgans, Thoroughbreds, Standardbreds, and Quarter Horses.

Ubiquitous in Thorougbreds is the Whalebone haplotype, which is named after the great-grandson of Eclipse, a descendant of the Darley Arabian, whose tail-male lineage dominates modern Thoroughbred breeding.

"The Whalebone haplotype is also very high in the Warmblood and the Quarter Horse; it is everywhere," Wallner said.

Wallner is quick to note the Y chromosome research being done today provides a mere sliver of knowledge compared to what is still unknown. Often the Y chromosome is overlooked in genetics research because of its complexity. This chromosome is made up of about 50 million base-pairs. You'll recall from high school biology that DNA is made up of four nucleic acids—adenine, thymine, guanine, and cytosine. In the DNA molecule, adenine pairs up with thymine, and guanine with cytosine to form base-pairs. Specific sequences of base pairs on chromosomes make up genes that direct metabolic functions, like making proteins.

As of now, researchers can make sense of about 15 million base-pairs on the Y chromosome and much of that genetic coding is repetitive—very repetitive. Researchers have to meticulously scan through a lot of genetic coding in the Y chromosome to find variants that could be tied to effects on traits like fertility, performance, or body structure.

"Between the donkey and the horse, there is a difference every 100 base-pairs," said Wallner. "But between two horses, it is always the same. You compare an English Thoroughbred with a Lippazaner and you find six differences in six million bases."

The challenge is even greater trying to discern if our traditional method of sorting the Thoroughbred into sire lines is warranted and if there is a true genetic difference in the Y chromosome between breed-shaping stallions like Northern Dancer and Mr. Prospector.

"These two we cannot distinguish yet. They are both in the Whalebone haplotype, so they are in this big red bubble," Wallner said. "So when you look at variation between Northern Dancer and Mr. Prospector, we would have to look at six million bases and would probably find two differences."

Finding those differences is the equivalent of having two couples in London switch homes with two couples in Chicago, then scanning an alphabetical listing of all the residents to find who swapped and on what street they live.

"It's like the hay and needles," Wallner said.

