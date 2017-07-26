Racehorse Repurposing, Retirement Funds Available

The Minnesota Racing Commission is seeking 501(c)(3) non-profit racehorse adoption, retirement and repurposing organizations that have been in operation at least one year to be considered for funding.

These new funds were generated by legislation passed in 2015 to direct fines collected via rulings issued at Canterbury Park and Running Aces to be directed to a special revenue fund to support racehorse adoption, retirement and repurposing.

Download the application

"The Minnesota Racing Commission is excited about launching this new industry-supported program that the governor and legislature approved to help care for our equine athletes after their racing career is over. The commission's efforts, in combination with the already instituted programs executed by Canterbury Park, Running Aces and their horsepersons' organizations, will further our goal to provide resources to care for these gifted animals," stated Tom DiPasquale, Executive Director of the Minnesota Racing Commission.

Approximately $50,000 is currently available for distribution to organizations that care for and repurpose standardbreds, quarter horses and/or thoroughbred race horses.

Some of the criteria for receiving funding includes documentation of 501(c)(3) status, an established board of directors, and availability of site visits performed by an equine veterinarian. Facilities must have adequate shelter and pasture turnout, access to clean water, and safe fencing. Preference will be given to organizations that have taken or will take horses who have raced at Minnesota racetracks.

Organizations are asked to submit completed applications by Aug. 15, 2017. The Minnesota Racing Commission will distribute funding by Sept. 30, 2017.