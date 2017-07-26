Horsemen's Track and Equipment Offers Scholarship

Horsemen's Track and Equipment is currently accepting applications for the third annual Steve Greene Memorial Scholarship.

This $2,500 academic scholarship will be awarded to a Thoroughbred farm, racetrack or training center employee, or a member of their immediate family (spouse or child), who is currently enrolled in a four- or five-year undergraduate program, or who will be enrolled in such a program beginning in the fall semester of 2017.

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books, or any other academically related expenses.

Applications are due by Aug. 31, 2017.