Horsemen's Track and Equipment Offers Scholarship

Horsemen's Track and Equipment is currently accepting applications for the third annual Steve Greene Memorial Scholarship.

This $2,500 academic scholarship will be awarded to a Thoroughbred farm, racetrack or training center employee, or a member of their immediate family (spouse or child), who is currently enrolled in a four- or five-year undergraduate program, or who will be enrolled in such a program beginning in the fall semester of 2017.

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books, or any other academically related expenses.

Applications are due by Aug. 31, 2017.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.

Most Popular Stories