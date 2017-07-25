Anthony's Cross Gets First Winner in Indiana

Florida freshman sire Anthony's Cross got his first winner July 25 at Indiana Grand Race Course, where his daughter Crossed won by 5 1/4 lengths in her debut.

The bay Indiana homebred filly, racing for Ruben Sierra's Just For Fun Stable, broke alertly and was immediately hustled to the front by jockey Jose Riquelma. She took the field of seven other challengers through early fractions of :23.41 and :47.42 in the five-furlong contest before fanning out wide on the turn. Crossed got a brief challenge at the top of the stretch but drew away with zeal a sixteenth from the wire. The final time was :59.39. The filly is trained by Genaro Garcia.

Crossed is the second foal out of Lion Heart's winning daughter Snap Happy, who is one of six winners produced by multiple stakes winner Snappy Little Tune (by Spanish Drums) and a half sister to stakes-placed winner Snappy Little Cat (Tactical Cat).

Anthony's Cross is a grade 2-winning son of Indian Charlie out of multiple graded stakes producer Screening (Unbridled). Sold for $300,000 at the 2009 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale to Arianne de Kwiatkowski by Derry Meeting Farm, Anthony's Cross won the 2011 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G2) and placed in the Sham Stakes and the Berkeley Handicap (both G3).

He stood the 2017 season at Pleasant Acres Stallion Station near Morriston, Fla., for a fee of $2,500.

