San Pablo's First Winner Scores at Finger Lakes

Tender Boy outruns Irish Valor to the line to become his sire's first winner

Freshman sire San Pablo was represented by his first winner July 25 at Finger Lakes, when Timothy P. Murphy's Tender Boy edged out victory by a neck at first asking.

Trained by his owner, New York-bred Tender Boy rated third along the rail early in a $26,000 maiden special weight going five furlongs on the main track. He appeared to be blocked nearing the quarter pole, and had to be checked by jockey Rodolfo Ignacio, but he kicked on after angling out to find running room, and collared the leaders a furlong out in a field of eight first-time starters.

Tender Boy outran Irish Valor to the line to claim his first win in a final time of 1:00.76 on a muddy (sealed) track. He paid $15.40, $6.90, and $3.90 at odds of 6-1. He was bred in New York by Richard and Kay Zwirn out of the Touch Gold mare Touchmeifyoucan.

Trained by Todd Pletcher for owner-breeder Dan Bearden's Burning Sands Stable, San Pablo finished in the top three in 16 of 19 starts, with seven stakes victories, while earning nearly $600,000. The son of Jump Start won stakes at five different tracks, including the Philip H. Iselin Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park. As a 3-year-old, San Pablo won a one-mile allowance race at Aqueduct Racetrack in 1:35.05.

San Pablo stood the 2017 season at Phoenix Farm near Paris, Ky., for a published fee of $6,500, stands and nurses.