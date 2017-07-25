Stakes Winners Featured in Del Mar Paddock Sale

Multiple grade 3 winner Home Run Kitten and stakes winner Aristocratic, as well as a group of well-bred 2-year-olds, top the 43 horses entered in the July 26 Barretts paddock sale at Del Mar. The auction takes place following the last race of the day, which has a 5:40 p.m. PDT approximate post time.

As of the close of business July 24, there had been 11 horses withdrawn from the sale.

Consigned as Hip 11 by trainer David Hofmans for owner Tarabilla Farm, Home Run Kitten has won or placed in 12 of 23 starts and earned $437,250. The 6-year-old horse by Kitten's Joy bred in Kentucky by Ken and Sarah Ramsey has five wins to his credit, including victories in the Eddie D. and American stakes, both grade 3. Trained by Hofmans, Home Run Kitten also placed second in the Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T) and was third in three graded races, including the grade 1 Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes.

Campaigned by Kaleem Shah and most recently trained by Simon Callaghan, Aristocratic won this year's San Pedro Stakes at Santa Anita Park before finishing third in the Lazaro Barrera Stakes (G3). Offered as Hip 36 by Havens Bloodstock Agency, the 3-year-old colt has won two of seven starts, with three placings, while earning $112,295. A son of Malibu Moon bred in Kentucky by Castleton Lyons and Kilboy Estate, Aristocratic is out of a half sister to grade 2 winner Dominus and is from the female family of grade 1 winner Honey Ryder.

One of the most accomplished entrants in the sale is Wanstead Gardens, a 6-year-old gelded son of Flower Alley cataloged as Hip 31 by Havens. Out of the winning A.P. Indy mare Vaulcluse, the half brother to Canadian champion Lukes Alley has won or placed in 10 of 21 outings, while compiling a bankroll of $235,915. Racing for Chrys Family Revocable Trust, Wanstead Gardens was most recently trained by Neil French.

During the July 24 pre-sale workouts, the top time of :33 4/5 for three-eighths of a mile was turned in by a well-bred 2-year-old son of Uncle Mo consigned by McKathan Bros., agent, as Hip 30. Out of the winning Fair Skies mare Two Foxie, the colt is a half brother to grade 3 winner and grade 1-placed Maddalena, who has also produced grade 2 winner Bern Identity. The colt has been through the sales ring three times previously and was a $70,000 buy-back at this year's Ocala Breeders' Sales' June sale of 2-year-olds in training.

Two well-connected fillies cataloged are Hip 15, a daughter of Ministers Wild Cat named Summer Down Now, and Hip 34, a Run Away and Hide filly named Duck and Cover.

From Havens Bloodstock, Summer Down Now is a California-bred produced from a full sister to grade 1 winner Dream of Summer, who has produced grade 1 winner Creative Cause and grade 2 winner and grade 1-placed Destin.

Consigned by American Sales and Racing, agent for Imagine..., Kentucky-bred Duck and Cover is a half sister to multiple grade 1 winner Melatonin and from the family of multiple grade 1-winning millionaire Twice the Vice.