Focused Hemsworth Entered in Curlin Stakes

Godolphin Racing's Hemsworth will return to stakes company while attempting to regain the form he showed as a juvenile in a field of seven 3-year-olds in the $100,000 Curlin Stakes on Saratoga Race Course's main track.

Hemsworth broke his maiden in impressive fashion, winning the 2016 Nashua Stakes (G2) by 9 1/2 lengths to close his 2-year-old campaign for trainer Tom Albertrani. But the Bernardini colt failed to finish in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes Jan. 7 at Gulfstream Park and weakened late in his last race to finishe third April 28 at Belmont Park.

"He kind of went a little backward on me and ran poorly at Gulfstream. He just wasn't doing well, I don't know why," Albertrani said. "He got a little sick after the race, so that probably had something to do with it. But right now, he's been focused and training well, so it looks like we'll step him up."

Hemsworth,1-0-1 in four starts at a mile, will be stretched out to 1 1/8 miles for the first time, drawing post 4 with jockey Luis Saez in the irons.

Woodford Racing's You're to Blame has seen his career head in the opposite direction, posting his best stakes effort with a second-place finish to West Coast in the Easy Goer Stakes June 10 at Belmont.

The Chad Brown trainee will run at the Spa for the first time since a runner-up finish in his second career race last September. After finishing third in the grade 3 Bay Shore Stakes at seven furlongs April 8, Brown has stretched out the Distorted Humor colt.

"He's done well; we've got him back to the one-turn races and he found himself and he's back in good form," Brown said. "We are going to try two turns again and see how it goes this time around. He's matured a lot and changed a little bit. I'm optimistic now he can get the two turns. But we'll have to see. He is training well."

You're to Blame drew the outside post with Javier Castellano aboard. Brown won last year's Curlin Stakes with Connect.

Everybodyluvsrudy will step back up to stakes level competition for the first time in four starts. After winning against allowance company July 4, the son of Union Rags will run at 1 1/8 miles for the first time.

"We're just hoping with him. It's straight 3-year-olds and to run against older horses is going to be very, very challenging," trainer Rudy Rodriguez said. "Older horses are tough and he's still learning and still growing. Maybe it's the spot for him. It's a little quicker than we wanted (to run back) but it's either that or run against older, so we'll try to take a chance."

Another challenger slated to line up is Outplay, who was third in his stakes debut in the Easy Goer. Also a Bernardini colt, Outplay breezed Saturday on the Saratoga main track, going four furlongs in :50.78 for trainer Todd Pletcher.

"I thought he worked well, the plan right now is to see (what we have) in the Curlin," said Pletcher.

Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez has the call from post 2.

Outplay's stablemate, Thirst for Victory, will make his first stakes start since a fifth-place finish in the grade 1 Champagne Stakes Oct. 8 in his 2-year-old finale. After six consecutive allowance races, the Kentucky-bred will return to the site of his debut victory in drawing post 5 with Jose Ortiz aboard.

Perfect Partner will try to become the second straight son of Curlin to win the race. The Mark Casse trainee broke his maiden last out July 3 at Belmont after three straight runner-up finishes to start his career. Joel Rosario will ride from post 6.

Small Bear, trained by Gary Sciacca, rounds out the field from post 3.