Court Gives FL Breeders Right to Challenge Awards Plan

Florida breeders have a legal right to challenge the provisions of an annual plan that outlines the receipts and distribution of breeders' incentive award funds, according to a July 24 opinion issued by the state's First District Court of Appeal.

The appellate court overturned a June 14, 2016, decision by Administrative Law Judge Bruce McKibben, who ruled Belinda Kitos' Southern Cross Farm had no legal standing to challenge any provisions of the plan submitted by the FTBOA as administrator of the awards program to the Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering.

McKibben determined that Kitos' interests were not substantially affected by the DPMW's "mere approval" of the plan and that it was speculative as to whether Kitos would earn any breeders awards in the future that might be affected by the plan submitted. McKibben did recognize that Kitos' breeding operation had an interest in how the plan was implemented, but "had no interest whatsoever in the agency action in the present matter, i.e., approval of the plan by the Division."

In its analysis, the appellate court went back to the stated purpose of the law that established the breeders' incentive awards: "to encourage the agricultural activity of breeding and training racehorses in this state."

"SCF's petition alleges a scope of interest and activities (breeding and racing Thoroughbred horses in Florida), and relief requested (an annual plan that complies with statutes that seek to maximize the payment of breeders' awards) that demonstrates the type of substantial interest that can be administratively addressed and resolved," the appellate court ruling stated.

The appellate court said the previous court's determination that Kitos lacked standing because it was speculative she would earn any future breeders' awards and therefore suffer any financial injury, overlooked the "impetus and focus" of the state law "to optimize payouts to top Florida-bred horse owners whose horses excel in Florida races, SCF being one."

"Because the statutory framework was set up to provide economic inducements for Florida breeders like SCF to operate successful equestrian programs in-state, it would be a curious conclusion that none of them individually or as a group has a legal basis to complain about the plan's compliance with statutory guidelines as to awards," the appellate court ruling stated.

The appellate court also noted "the finality of the plan weights in favor of allowing a challenge."

David Romanik, Kitos' attorney, said the next step for his client will be to focus on the 2018 plan's provisions.

"We'll require the FTBOA comply with the statutory requirements regarding distributing the maximum amount to breeders' awards, make sure it does not allow the fund to accumulate excessively, and question the need for 10% of the entire fund to be used for the purposes of promoting the industry," Romanik said. "These are all factual issues for the Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering to determine at an administrative hearing."

The FTBOA responded to the appellate court decision through a statement issued by attorney Amanda Luby.

"FTBOA's 2016 annual plan awarded $8.3 million, which represented a 3.2% increase from the 2015 annual plan and either the maximum or near maximum amount of award allowed by statute for each type of award, taking into account the 10% of the 'permitholder's payments' that the FTBOA is permitted by law to withhold for 'administering the payments of the awards and for general promotion of the industry,' Based on the underlying facts and law, the FTBOA is confident that it will prevail on the substantive arguments raised by SCF and looks forward to presenting its case before the administrative tribunal," the statement read.

"The officers and presumed owners of SCF are Dr. Robert and Belinda Kitos. In 2014, Mrs. Kitos was expelled from the FTBOA's membership for conduct contrary to the best interests of the association and its mission. Through SCF and through SCF's attorney, David Romanik, numerous lawsuits have been filed against the FTBOA in the past few years, costing the FTBOA substantial legal fees—funds that may otherwise have been available to further the FTBOA's legislative mission of promoting Thoroughbred racing and breeding in Florida."

FTBOA's Full Public Statement