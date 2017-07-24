Awesome Banner Posts Bullet Ahead of Vanderbilt

Awesome Banner had his final breeze, before shipping to Saratoga Race Course for the $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1).

The 4-year-old son of Awesome of Course breezed a bullet five furlongs in 1:00 2/5 on Laurel Park's main track July 22 to be the best of 18 that day. His two prior timed works in June over the track were also bullets, going four furlongs in :47 4/5 June 23 and five furlongs in 1:00 flat June 14.

Trainer Kenneth Decker said the colt will likely ship from Maryland Friday.

"He came out of the work really good and cooled out well," Decker said. "He looked good yesterday morning and today, so we're on target."

The Vanderbilt, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up, will be Awesome Banner's first race on the NYRA circuit since finishing ninth in the April 8 Carter Handicap (G1) 8 at Aqueduct Racetrack. Since then, the Jacks or Better Farm's bay colt rebounded to finish third in the Maryland Sprint Stakes (G3) and second in the July 1 Smile Sprint Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

"In the Carter, we tried an equipment change and he didn't take to that," Decker said. "We took the blinkers back off of him and he seemed to bounce back. He's had two nice races and has been running against some real nice horses. He's doing well right now."

Decker said he does not have a committed jockey for the Vanderbilt just yet.

"We had one but we're kind of on the fence right now, we'll probably make that decision on entry day," he said.

Decker also said Fellowship is ready to make his first start since a sixth-place effort in the July 8 Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park as he targets one of the graded stakes at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort Aug. 5—the West Virginia Governor Stakes at 1 1/16 miles is a possibility.

"We're looking to stretch him back out," Decker said. "He shows a little speed in his works but I think a mile or a little more is more his forte. He's doing well."