Portrade Back at Saratoga for A.P. Smithwick

The Fields Stable's Portrade, freshened off a pair of starts to open his 8-year-old season, returns to the site of his most recent victory when he heads a field of 11 in the $150,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial hurdle (NSA-1) July 27 at Saratoga Race Course.

Contested at about 2 1/16 miles over National Fences, the Smithwick for 4-year-olds and up is the first of two grade 1 jump events on the Saratoga calendar, serving as the local prep for the $150,000 New York Turf Writers Cup Aug. 24.

The Smithwick serves as the opener to Thursday's 10-race program.

Trained by Elizabeth Voss, Portrade is one of two top-level steeplechase winners in the field along with 2013 Smithwick winner Mr. Hot Stuff, an 11-year-old one-time flat runner who finished 15th in the 2009 Kentucky Derby presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Portrade is the top returning finisher from last year's Smithwick, having run third by 6 1/4 lengths behind former stablemate Bob Le Beau. The Irish-bred Trade Fair gelding returned three weeks later for a front-running one-length victory in the NYTW Handicap.

"He's doing well. The first time out he ran really well and just got beat. Second time he ran going right-handed and he didn't run bad, but he got caught at the end," Voss said. "He's been training great and feeling good. He likes it up here. He's been jumping out of his skin since he got up here, so I think he knows it."

Voss doesn't plan any change in tactics for Portrade, who will have regular rider Gustav Dahl aboard at 148 pounds. Only two horses carry more weight: Mr. Hot Stuff, at 156 pounds from outside post 11; and Modem, with 154 pounds from post 10.

"He'll be up front as usual. That's his natural running style," Voss said. "I think he would settle in a little bit. It's not like he's hard to hold or anything but he's happy out there and he's a brilliant jumper. We just kind of stay out of his way and let him do what he does well."

Portrade has finished in the top three in 12 of 19 career starts, all over jumps, with $187,639 in purse earnings. The NYTW Handicap is his lone North American victory since coming from Europe in 2015.

"He's a pretty honest horse. He always runs his heart out anywhere he is. He's run so well here we kind of keep it light with him in the spring looking toward these races. If you watch him move he's kind of hard on himself so I try to keep it easy on him in the spring and get him up here," Voss said. "He knows what he's supposed to do and he's just naturally a great jumper. We're ready."

Voss will have a second Smithwick runner in the British-bred Modem, a 7-year-old gelding making his first North American start. He is coming off a novice weight-for-age jump victory at 2 3/8 miles at Ballinrobe in Ireland May 30.