Plumptre Leaving Godolphin Australia Position

Citing the investigation of whether Godolphin had properly reported that one of its horses had contracted strangles, Henry Plumptre has stepped down as managing director of Godolphin in Australia.



"I have been away for a short period overseas and have had time to reflect on the ongoing issue of strangles that was reported to Racing NSW stewards two months ago," Plumptre said in a Godolphin release. "In view of the fundamental failure to report the issue at the time, it is the best option for Godolphin and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed if I stand down.



"The reputation and integrity of Godolphin is the most important aspect of what we do and this issue has impacted on that reputation."

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Plumptre and head trainer John O'Shea have offered conflicting views on the horse who contracted strangles. Such cases are required to immediately be reported to stewards. The paper said the case will return to the stewards July 28.



Plumptre said he enjoyed his time at Godolphin.

"I have worked with some amazing people and horses over the last sixteen years at Godolphin and I thank them for all their hard work and dedication," Plumptre said. "I believe that the best years are ahead of Team Godolphin—the appointment of James Cummings ushers in a new era for the training operation and I wish His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the whole team well for this Spring and the future."



Joe Osborne, group chief executive of Godolphin, thanked Plumptre for his contribution.

"On behalf of Godolphin I wish to express our appreciation to Henry for the role he has played in the building of the Darley and Godolphin brands in Australia," Osborne said. "He has shown great leadership on important industry issues."