Big World to be Offered at Fasig-Tipton November Sale

Big World's last win was the grade 1 La Troienne Stakes at Churchill Downs in May

Maggi Moss' grade 1 winner Big World will be offered at the Fasig-Tipton November sale as part of the Bluewater Sales consignment. The sale in Lexington will be held Nov. 6.

A 4-year-old daughter of Custom for Carlos , Big World has won five stakes among her seven career wins in 13 starts. The filly also has five third-place efforts to her credit while earning $629,190.

Initially trained by Tony Dutrow and currently in the care of Tom Amoss, Big World captured the Tempted Stakes (G3) as a 2-year-old and three stakes in 2016 at age 3. Among her two stakes triumphs this year was a victory in the grade 1 La Troienne Stakes Presented by Spirited Funds at Churchill Downs, which her owner said was a special win.

"Big World has taken me on a great journey and her victory in the La Troienne was a highlight of my career as an owner," Moss said.

Produced from Tensas Wedding Joy, by Broken Vow, Big World was bred in Louisiana by Curt Leake and Elm Tree Farm and bought for $98,000 by Patrice Miller/EQB from the Summerfield offerings at the 2014 Ocala Breeders' Sales August yearling sale.

In a pedigree update, Gracida, a full brother to Big World, broke his maiden at first asking July 22 in a $60,000 maiden special weight at Del Mar for trainer Doug O'Neill. Also bred in Louisiana by Leake and Elm Tree Farm, Gracida was a $400,000 purchase by agent Dennis O'Neill at this year's Fasig-Tipton March selected sale of 2-year-olds in training at Gulfstream Park from the Wavertree Stables consignment.