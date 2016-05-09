Spendthrift Australia Schedules Stallion Parades

Spendthrift Australia will host multiple stallion parades this year on Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19. The parades will introduce newcomer Swear and include his group 1-winning barn mates Hampton Court, Jimmy Creed , and Warrior's Reward .



The stallions will parade on Friday at 3 p.m., with afternoon tea served afterward, and on Saturday at noon with lunch served afterward. There will be activities for the entire family at Saturday's parade so everyone can enjoy their afternoon at the farm.



"Once again, we are very excited to open our gates and extend an invitation to anyone who can attend our stallion parade," said Garry Cuddy, general manager at Spendthrift Australia. "We are excited for breeders to see Swear, the first stallion prospect to retire to stud after having successfully carried the Spendthrift Australia colors on the racetrack. We feel Swear represents another terrific opportunity in our 'Share The Upside' program, and we believe breeders will like what they see at the stallion parade."



Swear, a $725,000 Inglis Easter yearling purchase by Spendthrift Australia, retires to stud as a group 3 winner and group 1-placed 3-year-old by Redoute's Choice. He becomes the newest stallion to participate in Spendthrift's renowned "Share The Upside" program for a fee of $8,250 (including GST). He will also be offered at $5,500 (including GST), which is payable on getting a live foal.



Spendthrift Australia asks anyone planning to attend either day of the stallion parade to notify the farm, which can be done via email to office@spendthrift.com.au, or calling the office 03 5421 5600.



For more information about the stallion parade, "Share The Upside" program, "Breed Secure" program, or about any of Spendthrift Australia's stallions, please contact Cuddy at +61 410 451 595, Josh Rix at +61 499 880 855, or Mark Szczepanowski at +61 499 444 052, or visit Spendthrift.com.au.