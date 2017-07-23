Glamanation First Stakes Winner for Point of Entry

Glamanation gets to the wire first in the Shady Well Stakes at Woodbine

Ontario-bred Glamanation, winner of the July 23 Shady Well Stakes at Woodbine, is the first black-type stakes winner for her sire, Adena Springs Kentucky stallion Point of Entry .

The 2-year-old filly bested five others in the 5 1/2-furlong race on Woodbine's synthetic track in a final time of 1:05.94 after a poor start in which she hit the gate. Glamanation finished a length better than Mega Monster to break her maiden in her third start and second stakes effort.

Trained by Michael Doyle for M.J. Doyle Racing Stable, the filly finished 1 1/4 lengths behind eventual Schuylerville Stakes (G3) winner Dream It Is in her May 27 debut, and fourth in the June 24 My Dear Stakes.

Glamanation was bred by Adena Springs out of the Orientate mare Golden Scarf.

A son of Dynaformer, Point of Entry was unraced at 2 and only managed two wins from eight starts as a 3-year-old.

However, on the turf at 4 he won the grade 2 Elkhorn Stakes at Keeneland in his third start of the year and then won three consecutive grade 1 races before finishing second in the 2012 Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T).

At 5, he took two more grade 1 races, including the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Handicap at Belmont Park. The day after that race, trainer Shug McGaughey discovered the horse had suffered a condylar fracture. He nursed the horse back to health for his final start in the 2013 Breeders' Cup Turf, where he finished fourth.

Frank Stronach's Adena Springs purchased a majority breeding interest in Point of Entry early in 2013. The stallion stood for $20,000 in 2017.