Raison d'Etat Gets First Winner

With 10 lengths to make up at the top of the stretch, Raison Tiz and jockey Miguel Vasquez found her talented bloodlines in time to close with a fury to win a July 23 maiden claiming race, giving her sire Raison d'Etat his first win as a stallion.

Not only did the filly hop at the start of the five-furlong dash on the grass at Gulfstream Park, but as the field of seven maidens turned for home in the seventh race, she was not even in the picture to those watching from home. Vasquez and Raison Tiz altered course in the stretch and accelerated to win by a head in a time of :57.29 on the firm turf.

Trainer Alexis Lopez entered her for a tag of $35,000 while racing for a purse of $26,000. Her owner Belka Stud looks to have made a good deal with the $3,500 purchase out of the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, as she has earnings of $19,920 after three starts. Alberto Couvertie Barrera signed for the filly out of Tizbo (Tiznow ) from the Bluegrass Thoroughbred Services consignment.

Bred by Calumet Farm, her second dam is grade 3 winner Bohemian Lady.

Raison d'Etat stood this year for $5,000 at Calumet Farm. While the son of A. P. Indy earned a modest $134,035 in two wins, his dam is Sightseek, a multiple grade 1 winner with earnings of more than $2.4 million. His fourth dam is champion Chris Evert.