Girvin Has Final Work Ahead of Haskell

Girvin finished second by a nose in the Ohio Derby last out

Multiple graded stakes winner Girvin put in his final breeze July 23 as he prepares for his next start in the 50th renewal of the $1 million Betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) July 30 at Monmouth Park.

The 3-year-old colt by Tale of Ekati went to the track at Saratoga Race Course Sunday morning and completed five furlongs in 1:01 1/5 over the Oklahoma training track.

"It was a great work," trainer Joe Sharp said. "He went along with a workmate and galloped out really well. We'll have him gallop up at Saratoga on Friday before shipping him down to Monmouth. He'll gallop over the track there on Saturday and will school in the paddock that day."

In his last start, the Ohio Derby (G3) at JACK Thistledown Racino June 24, Brad Grady's Girvin raced near the front along the backstretch, taking the lead at the top of the stretch, and then just missed by a nose to multiple graded stakes winner Irap.

On his road to a start in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), Girvin won the two preps at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots—the Risen Star Stakes and the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (both G2), in late-running fashion.

Girvin, a son of the Malibu Moon mare Catch the Moon, will look to take home the Haskell trophy against some of the top 3-year-olds in the country in the 1 1/8-mile event.

New Jersey-bred Irish War Cry leads the charge after finishing second in the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1). He won the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park in February and the Wood Memorial Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack in April.

Other potential starters include Affirmed Stakes (G3) winner and Kentucky Derby third-place runner Battle of Midway; Chad Brown's duo of undefeated Timeline and multiple grade 1 winner Practical Joke; Matt Winn Stakes (G3) winner McCraken; and Iowa Derby (G3) victor Hence.

The Haskell Invitational is a Breeders' Cup "Win & You're In'" event, which covers the $150,000 fee to race in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar Nov. 4.