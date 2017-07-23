Paulassilverlining Tops Honorable Miss Handicap

Paulassilverlining won the Humana Distaff over Finest City and will now tackle the Honorable Miss Handicap

By the Moon, Paulassilverlining, and Finley'sluckycharm are all seeking to extend their current stakes win streaks in a field of five for the 26th running of the $200,000 Honorable Miss Handicap (G2) July 26 at Saratoga Race Course.

Jay Em Ess Stable's By the Moon seeks her third consecutive stakes win after victories in the June 9 Bed of Roses Invitational Stakes (G3) and the May 5 Vagrancy Handicap (G3) over an off track at Belmont Park.

Trainer Michelle Nevin said weather and track surface will not be a factor for By the Moon, who broke her maiden at Saratoga her first time out in 2014 and has hit the board in all four of her starts at the Spa, including second-place finishes in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) in 2014 and Ballerina Stakes (G1) in 2016.

"I don't think it's going to make any difference (what track we run on). She has run well at Aqueduct, run well at Belmont, and run well at Saratoga," Nevin said. "She has run good on any kind of surface. Fast track, sloppy—it doesn't really affect her."

By the Moon will break from post 2 with jockey Rajiv Maragh in the irons.

Juddmonte Farm's Paulassilverlining enters the race off of three straight stakes victories, including grade 1 wins in the Humana Distaff Stakes at Churchill Downs May 6 and the Madison Stakes April 8 at Keeneland. The Chad Brown trainee has 10 wins from 20 starts and will break from post 3 with rider Jose Ortiz.

Also entering the race on a win streak is Carl Moore's Finley'sluckycharm. The Twirling Candy filly has won three straight stakes races at Churchill Downs, including the June 24 Chicago Handicap (G3) and May 27 Winning Colors Stakes (G3).

Finley'sluckycharm will break from post 5 for trainer Bret Calhoun with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard.

Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin sends out Clothes Fall Off for Cheyenne Stables. It will be the 5-year-old's first start since finishing ninth in the Madison.

"She's doing real well; it's a tough race but we're hopeful," he said. "There's some tough ones, but hopefully she gets a piece of it."

Clothes Fall Off breaks from post 4 with jockey Joel Rosario.

Rounding out the field is Disco Chick for trainer Miguel Penaloza, who breaks from the rail with jockey Hector Caballero. Disco Chick enters off a score in the Regret Stakes at Monmouth Park last week.