First Black-type Winner for Freshman Havana Gold

Tweenhills Farm & Stud's freshman sire Havana Gold garnered his first black-type winner May 25 when his son Havana Grey won the Better Odds With Matchbook National Stakes by a length at Sandown Park in England.

Havana Grey has now won twice and finished second once in three starts for owners Global Racing Club and Elaine Burke, wife of the colt's trainer Karl Burke. Kelly Burke, the trainer's daughter, told Racing Post the colt's next start is likely to be the five-furlong Norfolk Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot. He won the five-furlong listed National Stakes in :59.93

Bred in Great Britain by Mickley Stud and Lady Lonsdale, Havana Grey is the first foal out of Blanc de Chine (by Dark Angel), whose second dam, Bloudan, is a half sister to Goffs Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) winner Al Bahathri. Bloudan is also the producer of multiple graded stakes winner Radevore.

Havana Grey was sold as a weanling for 42,000 guineas (US$66,296) at the Tattersalls December Foal sale, then sold as a yearling for €70,000 ($78,141) through the Arqana Deauville August yearling sale to BBA Ireland.

Havana Gold is a group 1-winning son of Teofilo out of group 3 winner Jessica's Dream (Desert Style). He won the Somerville Tattersalls Stakes (G3) at 2 and at 3 won the Prix Jean Prat (G1). He stands at Tweenhills for £7,000.