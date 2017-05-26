First Starter is First Winner for Intello

Intello, winner of the 2013 Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby, G1) and a freshman sire, got his first winner with his first starter May 25 when his daughter Sonjeu took a maiden race by 2 1/2 lengths at Tarbes Racecourse.

Sonjeu, out of the group-placed Montjeu daughter Wait and See, ran the 1,100 meters (about 5 1/2 furlongs) in 1:05 4/5 against six other challengers. The filly was bred in France by Sydney Vidal and later sold to Wertheimer & Frere at the 2016 Arqana Deauville October yearling sale for €75,000 ($132,024) out of the Ombreville consignment. She was the only horse brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer bought at the sale.

Wait and See, who finished second in a group 3 stakes in France, is the second black-type runner produced by her dam Dareen, by Rahy, who also produced German stakes winner Daksha (Authorized).

Intello raced as a homebred for Wertheimer & Frere, going undefeated at 2, and won three graded stakes on his way to highweight honors in France in 2013 and earnings of $2,206,112. Besides the French Derby, the son of Galileo won the Prix du Prince d'Orange (G3) and the Prix Messidor (G3) and finished third in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) to Treve and Orfevre.

The German-bred stallion stands at Haras du Quesnay in France for €25,000.

