Graded Stakes Winner Destin Set for 2017 Debut

Multiple graded stakes winner Destin, runner-up in last year's Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), is set to make his first start in nearly nine months when he goes to post May 28 in a 1 1/16-mile allowance optional claiming race at Belmont Park.

Owned by Twin Creeks Racing and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Destin has been cooling his heels since running ninth in the Travers Stakes (G1) last Aug. 27—the worst finish of his nine-race career. The 4-year-old son of Giant's Causeway had previously captured the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) and Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) in the run up to the 2016 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) and finished a respectable sixth in the first leg of the Triple Crown off an eight-week layoff.

The full brother to grade 1 winner Creative Cause came within a whisker of taking the 1 1/2-miles Belmont Stakes last June, getting nailed on the wire by Creator after sitting just off the early pace set by Creator's stablemate Gettysburg.

Randy Gullatt of Twin Creeks Racing maintained last year they had Destin pegged all along as was one whose real progression would come as he got older. Following his disappointing Travers outing—which was preceded by a third-place run in the Jim Dandy Stakes (G2)— they opted to put the gray colt away for the rest of the season for the purpose of testing that theory.

"We're ready to get him back going," Gullatt said May 26. "He had a long campaign last year and around the Travers he just seemed to be tailing off so we decided to give him a vacation. We're taking it one step at a time with him this year, we'll see how this first race goes. Hopefully it will get us on track for something important this summer."

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Destin has turned in seven timed moves since returning to the tab at Palm Beach Downs March 31 and most recently clocked a bullet five-furlong drill in 1:00.75 May 11.

"The good news is Todd has been saying all along that he's very happy with him," Gullatt said. "He's very sound and hopefully we'll have a lot more races from him to talk about down the line."

Bred in Kentucky by James C. Weigel and Taylor Made Stallions, Destin has won three of nine starts with $730,700 in earnings. He will break from the outside post in the seven-horse field Sunday with Hall of Famer John Velazquez in the irons.

