Annual Breeding Clinic to Visit Top Farms in Kentucky

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association's annual breeding clinic is scheduled for June 2-4 in Lexington, Ky.

The three-day clinic will feature trips to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital with Dr. Thomas Riddle, Taylor Made Sales, home of California Chrome , Bowling Farm and Gainesway with resident top stallion Tapit . The clinic's various topics will include lectures on reproduction, conformation, pedigree theories, breeding procedures, neonatal medicine, genetics, nutrition and more.

"This year's Breeding Clinic lineup is an impressive group of speakers and farms. Additionally, we are visiting one of the world's leading veterinary clinics," said Aly Kirchner, TOBA Director of Membership/Owners Concierge. "The clinic attracts a wide range of people from prospective breeders seeking a foundation of education to longtime breeders and farm owners who want to expand on the education they have acquired from their first-hand experience."

The 2017 schedule and registration are available at www.toba.org. TOBA members receive a discounted rate for each clinic and non-members can join TOBA today to take advantage of the discount.



