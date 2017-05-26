Itsinthepost on a Roll Heading to Whittingham

Trainer Jeff Mullins admits a rough run of second-place finishes with Itsinthepost were hard to swallow, but the payoff ended up being worth it.

The seconds were mostly tight. It started with a neck loss in an optional-claiming turf allowance at Del Mar in November, then came a runner-up effort in the off-the-turf San Gabriel Stakes (G3) and a half-length defeat in the San Marcos Stakes (G2T) back on grass in February.

"For a long time we were disheartened by a few of those losses, but the thing with him was the mile and a half," Mullins said of the gelding owned by Red Barons Barn. "That's what made the difference."

Stretched out to 12 furlongs in the San Luis Rey Stakes (G2T) in March at Santa Anita Park, the 5-year-old French-bred son of American Post found his calling. Itsinthepost stalked and pounced to break through by a length, then shipped to Keeneland to win the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes (G2T) at the same distance April 22.

His next start, however, won't be in his wheelhouse. The May 28 Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2T) is at 1 1/4 miles, the same distance as the San Marcos, and Mullins acknowledges it might be a bit short.

"There's just really no other options right now and we need to get a race or two in him to keep him tight," Mullins said. "I figure we'll walk over there for (the) $200,000 (purse) and if he can get it done at a mile and a quarter, great. He's beaten most of the horses in there anyway."

Back from the San Luis Rey are the four horses who finished immediately behind Itsinthepost in that race.

Syntax was closest, a length back in second, and will look to cure his own bout of seconditis following a runner-up finish in the San Juan Capistrano (G3T) last time out.

Multiple graded winner Ashleyluvssugar came in another 1 3/4 lengths back in the San Luis Rey, and won his only previous start at 10 furlongs—the 2016 John Henry Turf Championship (G2T).

Fourth-place San Luis Rey finisher Liam the Charmer is also undefeated at the Whittingham distance, with two 1 1/4-mile conditional allowance wins surrounding his stakes run.

The final San Luis Rey horse also entered in the Whittingham is fifth-place finisher Texas Ryano, who last won the Hollywood Turf Cup (G2T) at Del Mar in November, but has finished off the board in his three graded starts in 2017.