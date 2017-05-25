Catch A Glimpse Has Homecoming in Nassau

Multiple grade 1 winner and 2015 Canadian Horse of the Year Catch A Glimpse will return to her roots to run in Woodbine's $175,000 Nassau Stakes (G2T) May 27.

The 4-year-old City Zip filly, owned by Gary Barber, Michael Ambler, and Windways Farm, will dial back from top-level competition in what trainer Mark Casse hopes will help her return to her winning ways.

"She's been training very well. ... She's been running against the toughest in North America," Casse said. "We thought it might be nice for her to try to get back on the track where she really got good in the beginning."

After a maiden loss at Saratoga Race Course, Catch A Glimpse began an eight-race win streak at Woodbine that spanned her juvenile and sophomore seasons. Among those victories was the 2015 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) at Keeneland and the 2016 Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes (G1T).

Phillips Racing Partnership's Time and Motion ended that streak when she finished a neck in front of Catch A Glimpse in the Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga in August.

From there the competition was more stiff for Catch A Glimpse, with starts against older horses in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) and most recently in the April 15 Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland, where she finished eighth behind winner Dickenson and runner-up Lady Eli.

"She was running with her own age group and in her last few races she (was) now playing with the big girls—the older girls—and it's not easy," Casse said. "It's like playing with teenage kids and now she's playing with the college girls. Sometimes it takes a while to get back to that—that's an entirely different level."

Set as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the one-mile Nassau, Catch A Glimpse will face a field of six other fillies and mares, including 5-year-old Stormy Victoria.

Tango Uniform Racing, The Elkstone Group, and Highclere America's Stormy Victoria raced in France prior to her relocation to the United States with trainer Christophe Clement.

Stormy Victoria finished fifth in last year's Nassau Stakes, and since then placed third in the Noble Damsel (G3T) and second in the Athenia (G2T) stakes, both at Belmont Park.

She ended 2016 with a fourth in the My Charmer Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park West and began 2017 with a runner up finish in the April 29 Powder Break Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Ontario-bred Caren may be the larger threat with her affinity for Woodbine. The Society's Chairman 4-year-old has won nine of 14 starts at the Canadian track, including the grade 3 Ontario Colleen Stakes at a mile on the turf.