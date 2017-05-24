Werther Heads Moore's Group 1 Hong Kong Quintet

After finishing a close third as the favorite in last year's Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (G1) on the Sha Tin turf, Hong Kong Horse of the Year Werther is likely to be favored for a second straight year May 28.



There are, however, some question marks in the race, one of only three run at the 2,400-meter (about a 1 1/2-mile ) distance during the Hong Kong season and the final group 1 of the year. Last year, Werther came to the event as the romping winner of the 2,000-meter Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup (G1), only to finish third, beaten in a three way head bob photo by Blazing Speed and Victory Magic.



Add the fact the 5-year-old, New Zealand-bred Tavistock gelding has yet to win a race beyond 2,200 meters and that he finished third in this year's QE II Cup, pulled up quickly at the end. Still, trainer John Moore is confident Werther is the class of his five-horse contingent in Sunday's race.



After the QE II Cup, Moore said Werther was found to have blood in the trachea—a condition he describes as a "one-off" following subsequent track work and a clean veterinary exam. He also cites a slow pace, which worked to his star's disadvantage.



In addition, Werther got a late start this season due to an injury and Moore said he believes that leaves him a fresher horse than at this time last year.

"I'm expecting they'll go a good tempo," Moore said. "None of this having a cup of tea on the backstretch."

Moore's instruction to his other riders will help sort out the pace issue and two of those horses have credentials to make a race of it. Eagle Way and Helene Charisma finished first and second in last month's Queen Mother Memorial Cup at the course and distance.

Moore also sends out aging star Designs on Rome for what might be his final race. The 7-year-old Holy Roman Emperor gelding finished last of eight in the QE II Cup but Moore said at the time the slow pace totally compromised his chances.

The two not from Moore's string—last year's winner Blazing Speed and Gold Mount—will be saddled by Tony Cruz. Gold Mount, a 4-year-old, British-bred gelding by Excellent Art, was third in the Queen Mother Memorial Cup and his resume also includes a victory in the 2016 King George V at Royal Ascot in the 2016.

While the Champions & Chater Cup concludes the group 1 season in Hong Kong, it also provides a look ahead to the Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1) in December, another of those rare 2,400-meter events and one that draws a significant international cast.