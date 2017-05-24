Asmussen Earns $50,000 Preakness Weekend Bonus

Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen finished with 38 points to earn a $50,000 bonus from a total pool of $100,000 offered to trainers who run a minimum of five horses in the 15 stakes races over Preakness Stakes (G1) weekend at Pimlico Race Course.

Points were accumulated for finishing first (10 points), second (seven), third, (five), fourth (three) and having a starter (one) in the $100,000 Skipat, $150,000 Adena Springs Miss Preakness (G3), $150,000 Allaire DuPont Distaff (G3), $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan (G2), $300,000 Xpressbet Pimlico Special, $100,000 Hilltop, $100,000 Maker's Mark Jim McKay Turf Sprint, $150,000 Maryland Sprint (G3), $100,000 LARC Sir Barton, $200,000 Maker's Mark Chick Lang, $1.5 million Preakness, $150,000 Stella Artois Gallorette (G3T), $100,000 James W. Murphy presented by Beyond the Wire, $250,000 Longines Dixie (G2T) and $100,000 The Very One.



Asmussen won the DuPont with Terra Promessa and the Miss Preakness with Vertical Oak, was fourth with Chanteline in the Skipat and ran Grand Candy in the Jim McKay on May 19. He was fourth with Lookin At Lee and off the board with Hence in the Preakness, fourth with Holy Boss in the Maryland Sprint, and ran Total Tap in the James Murphy and Resiliency in the Sir Barton on May 20.

Finishing second with 33 points and earning $25,000 was trainer Mark Casse, whose Classic Empire was beaten a head by Cloud Computing in the Preakness. One race earlier Casse won the Dixie with World Approval.

Trainers Graham Motion, Todd Pletcher and Tom Proctor finished tied for third with 25 points apiece and each took home $7,666.66. Kiaran McLaughlin's 10 points was good for sixth place and a $2,000 bonus.