Freshman Flashpoint Gets His First Winner

Louisiana freshman sire Flashpoint's first runner eventually become his first winner when Flashy Coop took a five-furlong maiden claiming race May 19 at Hipodromo de las Americas in Mexico City.

The colt out of Cajun Camp, by Forest Camp, was making his fourth start for the ownership entity Cuadra X and trainer Vicente Flores Lomeli. He placed third in his first two starts and came into the May 19 race off an unplaced effort four weeks ago. In breaking his maiden, Flashy Coop stopped the timer in 1:00 2/5.

Bred by Gerard Melancon in Louisiana, Flashy Coop sold through 5 B Farm's consignment at the 2016 Equine Sales of Louisiana yearling sale for $1,500 to Enrique Cantarell. Cajun Camp has now produced three winners out of five foals to race.

Flashpoint is a 9-year-old son of Pomeroy —Two Punch Lil, by Two Punch, who raced for John Fort's Peachtree Stable. He won the 2011 Hutcheson Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park and the Jersey Shore Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park. He also won or placed in four other black-type stakes. He retired with a 5-1-2 record out of 15 starts and earned $361,722.

The stallion retired to stud at Brett Brinkman's La Mesa Stallions near Carencro, La., where he stands for $1,500. Flashpoint has 32 foals in his first crop.

