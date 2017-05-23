Treasure Beach Gets First Winner in Indiana

Freshman sire and grade/group 1 winner Treasure Beach got his first winner May 23 when his son Tigerbeach handily took a five-furlong maiden special weight on the Indiana Grand turf by 3 3/4 lengths.

The colt was making his third start for owner Charles Brown and trainer John Hancock, who has won 26% of his maiden starts so far this year. John Pereira bred Tigerbeach in Florida out of the unraced Tiger Ridge mare Cold Blooded, who has produced black-type stakes winner Iron Rob (Twirling Candy ) and one other winner out of three foals to race.

Parrish Farms bought Tigerbeach for $27,000 out of the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale from Buckland Sales' consignment. He was a $47,000 buy-back at the 2017 Ocala Breeders Sales March 2-year-olds sale.

Treasure Beach is a 9-year-old, grade 1-winning son of Galileo—Honorine, by Mark of Esteem, who was raced by Fitriani Hay, Derrick Smith, Susan Magnier, and Michael Tabor. He won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (G1) at the Curragh and the Secretariat Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse in 2011 and finished second the same year in the Investec Epsom Derby. He compiled a 5-4-2 out of 22 starts and earned $2,435,343. The stallion stands at Pleasant Acres Stallions near Ocala, Fla., for $10,000.