Ghostzapper Colt Acquired by Chu for $800,000

A chestnut son of Ghostzapper from the consignment of Cary Frommer was purchased by Susan and Charles Chu for $800,000 late during the second session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale. Donato Lanni signed on behalf of the new owners.

The colt's second dam is stakes winner More Than Pretty, a More Than Ready mare whose produce includes grade 2 winner Kauai Katie and grade 3 winner Winding Way.

Bred in Kentucky by Grace Thoroughbred Holdings, the colt was bought by Frommer for $200,000 from Summerfield at last year's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky October yearling sale.