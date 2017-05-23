Leslie's Lady in Foal to American Pharoah

Leslie's Lady, the dam of multiple champion Beholder and 2016 Broodmare of the Year, was confirmed in foal over the weekend to 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah , according to owners Fred and Nancy Mitchell of Clarkland Farm.

"Besides being a Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah is one of the best-looking stallions out there," said Fred Mitchell about the Ashford Stud stallion. "And his disposition is unbelieveable."

Leslie's Lady, a 21-year-old daughter of Tricky Creek, has produced 11 foals of racing age, of which five are winners and two are grade 1 winners—Beholder and her half brother and top Spendthrift Farm sire Into Mischief (Harlan's Holiday). Leslie's Lady foaled a colt by Darley's Medaglia d'Oro April 4.

Clarkland has an important racing weekend coming up because Leslie's Lady's 2-year-old by Scat Daddy, Mendelssohn, is expected to make his racing debut May 28 at the Curragh. The colt, who Clarkland sold for $3 million at the 2016 Keeenland September yearling sale to M.V. Magnier, has been entered in the Tally Ho Stud EBF going six furlongs. Mendelssohn is being raced by Michael Tabor and is trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Beholder, who earned four Eclipse championship titles in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016, was retired from racing Nov. 6. She is carrying a colt by Ashford's Uncle Mo .

