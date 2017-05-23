Distorted Humor Colt Sells for $850,000

A bay colt by Distorted Humor was bought by trainer Simon Callaghan for $850,000 to become the second-highest price at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training.

The colt is out of the stakes-winning Lemon Drop Kid mare Lemon Kiss and is a half brother to grade 1 winner Lochte and from the female family of multiple grade 1 winner and sire Black Tie Affair.

Consigned by Eddie Woods, agent, as Hip 490 the colt bred in Kentucky by Town & Country Farms had been purchased by Grupo 7C for $350,000 from Taylor Made Sales Agency at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale.