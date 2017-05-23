Curlin Colt Sets Midlantic Record at $1.5 Million

A Curlin colt set a record for the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training when he sold for $1.5 million during the May 23 final session of the two-day sale.

Consigned by Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds, the colt was bought by Breeze Easy and John C. Oxley, with trainer Mark Casse signing the ticket.

Bought by his consignor for $475,000 from St George Sales at last year's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky July yearling sale, the colt bred in Florida by Miller Racing is out of the winning Stormin Fever mare Franscat, who has also produced two stakes winners, and is from the family of grade 1 winner and sire Ogygian.