Classic Empire to Coolmore on Retirement

Bloodstock agent Justin Casse confirmed May 23 that the breeding rights to Eclipse champion 2-year-old male and Preakness Stakes (G1) runner-up Classic Empire have been acquired by Coolmore Stud.

Casse, the brother of the colt’s trainer Mark Casse, brokered the deal on behalf of owner John Oxley. The son of Pioneerofthe Nile will continue to race in Oxley's colors. Upon his retirement from racing, Classic Empire will stand at Coolmore America’s Ashford Stud alongside fellow Eclipse Award-winning juveniles American Pharoah , Uncle Mo , and Shanghai Bobby .

"Negotiations had started in the later part of 2016," Casse said. "Obviously he was a very sought-after horse, but Coolmore's development of its stallions is considered one of the best in the world. It is not always about the money, it is about the development of the horse and the prestige and track record of the farm."

Oxley said he chose Ashford out of five to six proposals he had in hand before the end of 2016. He could not divulge any details of the breeding rights agreement but said he will not retain any interest in the colt once he is retired to stud. Oxley will retain a few lifetime breeding rights. The owner/breeder keeps most of the 45 mares in his broodmare band at his Fawn Leap Farm near Midway, Ky.

Besides Ashford's strong position in the stallion marketplace, Oxley added that the attraction to American Pharoah could help Classic Empire's start at stud since they are both by Pioneerof the Nile and out of Storm Cat-line mares.

"I'm sure there is a bit of spillover among breeders wanting to get to American Pharoah, and since they are similarly bred, it would be logical that some of those breeders would be interested in Classic Empire as well," Oxley said.

Bred in Kentucky by Steven and Brandi Nicholson, Classic Empire is out of the multiple stakes winner-producing Cat Thief daughter Sambuca Classica. He was purchased by Oxley for $475,000 from Warrendale Sales' consignment to the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale, and made a winning career debut last spring going 4 1/2 furlongs at Churchill Downs three days before the 2016 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). Back at Churchill for the Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) in July, he scored again despite spotting the field seven lengths.

His lone defeat in five starts last year came when he wheeled out of the gate and dropped jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. at the start of the Hopeful Stakes (G1) last Sept. 5. In the final two starts of his championship campaign, the dark bay colt rebounded with a professional three-length win in the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland before shipping to Santa Anita Park to earn a neck victory over Not This Time in the Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1).

The unanimous choice among 248 voters for the Eclipse Award 2-year-old male, he also topped the Experimental Free Handicap.

This spring saw Classic Empire overcome a variety of training setbacks to land the Arkansas Derby (G1) before running fourth in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) and finishing second, beaten a head, in the Preakness. Oxley said at this time the colt is expected to start in the June 10 Belmont Stakes (G1).

"You can never be definite with a horse, but as of today that is the plan," the owner said. "I think he will handle the mile and half just fine. The blood is there, and the horse doesn't seem to tire from his races. He is one tough customer."

Coolmore has now acquired the breeding rights to six of the last eight juvenile male champions.