Orb Colt Lives Up to Buzz Selling For $710,000

A son of Orb who was one of the buzz horses during the second session of Fasig-Tipton Midlantic's 2-year-olds in training sale lived up to expectations when he was purchased by Dennis O'Neill, agent for Amr Zedan, for $710,000 on May 23.

Consigned as Hip 373 by Crupi's New Castle Farm, the colt bred in Kentucky by Susan Casner had been bought by agent Mike Ryan for $170,000 from the Four Star Sales group in the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky October yearling sale.

The colt is out of the winning Cherokee Run mare Extra Sharp and his second dam, the Storm Cat mare Sharp Cat, won 15 of 22 starts, including seven grade 1 stakes, and earned more than $2 million. His stakes-winning third dam, In Neon (by Ack Ack), produced Royal Anthem, a group/grade 1 winner in England and the U.S. and a prominent sire.