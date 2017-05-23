Lady Aurelia Continues Royal Ascot Preparations

European champion Lady Aurelia, based at Keeneland with trainer Wesley Ward, worked five furlongs in 1:02 3/5 on a firm turf course the morning of May 23 as she continues training toward a start in the June 20 King's Stand Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot, where she won the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) last year.

Julio Garcia was aboard Lady Aurelia, who started several lengths behind and outside of workmate Bound for Nowhere, a candidate for Royal Ascot's June 23 Commonwealth Cup (G1). Bound for Nowhere's time was 1:02 1/5.

"She had a really, really nice breeze. (We're) very excited," Ward said of the 3-year-old Scat Daddy filly. "We're just trying to go as easy as possible every work into the race. She already has the speed, the fitness, and the confidence. Just looking to keep her—until the day we leave (June 6)—nice and steady. She's doing everything beautiful."

Owned by Stonestreet Stables, George Bolton, and Peter Leidel, Lady Aurelia began her 2017 season with a victory against elders in the 5 1/2-furlong Giant's Causeway Stakes on the Keeneland lawn April 15. She returned to the work tab a week ago, covering a half-mile in :49 2/5, and will put in two more works before her trip to England.

Also working for Ward Tuesday were Royal Ascot-bound 2-year-olds Fairlyland and McErin. The pair each covered a half-mile in :48 3/5.